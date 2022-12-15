After years of waiting, Persona 3 and Persona 4 are finally coming to consoles at the beginning of the year. If you still have questions about these releases, Atlus has shared a new video that not only explains what kind of adventures await us, but also reaffirm the release date of these two titles.

Through its official Twitter account, Atlus shared a video starring Morgana, the adorable cat from person 5where explains, in broad strokes, what it is persona 3 portable Y Persona 4 Golden.

The cat is out of the bag – get the scoop on Persona 3 Portable and Persona 4 Golden from the Phantom Thieves’ super sleuth, Morgana 🕵️💎 P3P and P4G come to modern platforms on January 19, 2023! pic.twitter.com/cgwCuvcU1S —Official ATLUS West (@Atlus_West) December 15, 2022

With this, the launch of next January 19, 2023 is reaffirmed. These versions not only give us access to the original adventures, but also offer additional content. In the same way, this will be the first time that these editions reach home consoles.

Remember, persona 3 portable Y Persona 4 Golden will arrive on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X | S, Nintendo Switch and PC, as well as Game Pass, on January 19, 2023. On related topics, Persona 5 Royal is now available on Xbox Game Pass.

Via: Atlus