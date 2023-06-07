He Summer Game Fest is just around the corner, and along with this event are expected to be some big reveals, including release dates for highly requested games like Hollow Knight: Silk Song And till Lies of P. However, another of the quite loved ones is Payday 3, game of which the surprise may already have been spoiled.

According to a highly reliable leaker, Updating Lumia, a data miner who regularly reports on listings added to stores Xbox and windows before they are made public. And that leads us to the fact that the official arrival of the video game would be the next September 21stsomething that would make sense because there is talk of an upcoming brand new trailer.

PAYDAY 3 | Release Date: September 21, 2023 pic.twitter.com/qGi6DU93U8 — Aggiornamenti Lumia (@ALumia_Italia) June 6, 2023

Developed by Starbreeze Studios, Payday 3 will be officially published by the label Prime Matter of Plaion this year for many of the platforms currently in circulation. For its part and as already mentioned, it is probable that all this information will be confirmed the next April 8, during the presentation of Summer Game Fest.

For now, this is all just rumors.

Via: VGC

Editor’s note: Many dates have been leaked before important events, that goes for Ubisoft as well, who always happens to this kind of thing. It won’t be a surprise if the date at Geoff’s event is made public.