A couple of years ago it was announced that Insomniac Games has been creating a new franchise video game Marvel, Wolverinesame as in 2021 gave its first look with a teaser. And although it was thought that we would see something new very soon, it seems that things are not going in a promising direction since rumors of his departure by 2023 have been broken.

In a new video posted by PlayStation described a series of great titles that will land both in PS5 like in ps4 throughout 2023. And they showed themselves Final Fantasy XVI, Street Fighter 6, Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 Y resident evil 4. Here it has been noted that Marvel’s Wolverine has been left out of the equation, after all not much has been shown.

This can be daunting for some users, especially since the console sony He doesn’t have many elaborate things of his own planned at least for this 2023nothing beyond spider-man 2. Then how insomniac is busy with the latter, it is evident that later they will move on to the character of X Men once the story is over Peter Parker.

The sequel to the most popular hero of Marvel It hasn’t revealed much content either, but a special live is expected to be released in a few more days to delve into absolutely everything. Although there could also be the possibility that sony return to E3since this year there will be one more fair as stipulated last year by the THAT.

Editor’s note: It was obvious that it was not going to appear this year, since Insomniac Games does not have so many arms to divide the work in two games that are considered AAA-sized projects. The time will come for us to talk more in depth about Wolverine, you have to be patient.