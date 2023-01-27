Last year was going to be glorious for the fans of yesteryear of Nintendosince it was going to launch Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp It was going to launch in the spring. However, the launch was interrupted due to a voluntary delay. Since around those dates the news of Ukraine at war with Russiathe clear reason behind the decision.

And although to this day its release date has not yet been confirmed, clues have emerged that seem to indicate that its arrival on consoles will be imminent in a short time. The first of these is that an update of the game file has been made on the company’s official website, something that usually happens when they are almost on sale.

The second track is the one that indicates the return of the presale to Amazonspecifically in Mexico, where although there is no set release date, it is a clear clue that it is nothing to be announced the day it hits stores. And it is that when the indefinite delay was announced, they immediately removed it in the pre-purchase and now it mysteriously returned.

Of course, all these clues are speculation that does not confirm at all that Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp It will arrive soon, but it is a very strange behavior on the part of the company from Japan. So when this information emerges, users may be pending the next Nintendo directin which there is a high probability of confirmation.

Via: gonintendo

Editor’s note: These puzzle pieces are fitting little by little, now we just have to wait for the month of February, because in the first or second week of each year and that month, the live show is usually announced.