After what Obi Wan ended a few weeks ago, many fans of starwars are waiting for the next big series in the franchise, Andorwhere the protagonist is neither more nor less thanand Diego Luna. And now, a little over a month before its premiere, the official launch day for each of its episodes has already been revealed.

Here we show them:

– Episodes 1, 2 and 3 – Wednesday, September 21

– Episode 4 – Wednesday, September 28

– Episode 5 – Wednesday, October 5

– Episode 6 – Wednesday, October 12

– Episode 7 – Wednesday, October 19

– Episode 8 – Wednesday, October 26

– Episode 9 – Wednesday, November 2

– Episode 10 – Wednesday, November 9

– Episode 11 – Wednesday, November 16

– Episode 12 – Wednesday, November 23

This is what revolution looks like. Watch #andora Star Wars Original Series, streaming only on @DisneyPlus September 21. pic.twitter.com/nMrribxUr7 — StarWars | Andor Premieres Sept 21 on Disney+ (@starwars) August 10, 2022

It is worth mentioning, that the series was originally going to premiere next August 30thbut possibly the producers made a delay so as not to overlap with other important series on the platform such as she hulk.

Remember that it will be exclusive to Disney Plus.

