The coach of the Argentine team Lionel Scaloni, world champion with the national team in the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, received bad news for the next FIFA date at the end of March, where he will play two friendlies against Panama and Curaçao, both in the Argentine Republic.
The thing is Alexander Garnachoyoung striker for Manchester United in England and called to be one of the great promises for the future of the combined “Albiceleste”, suffered a severe injury in his last meeting with the “Red Devils” and He was already ruled out of the Argentine payrollafter appearing in the initial list presented by the DT born in Pujato.
This Tuesday, the footballer himself shared a message in English on his Instagram account: “It’s hard to put into words how I feel right now. Unfortunately, I won’t be available to help my team and my teammates in the upcoming games, a very important part of the season for us at Manchester United.” began.
“I am also disappointed to miss out on the opportunity to be with my teammates from the Argentine National Team, in what would have been a great and proud moment for me and my family.” said the talented midfielder, who came on in a goalless draw against Southampton on Game 27 in the Premier League, but lasted only a handful of minutes as visiting defender Walker-Peters hooked the striker’s right ankle.
Finally, he closed with an optimistic message: “This is part of football and our profession, and I’m already focused on recovery. God taught me never to give up and I’m going to make sure I come back stronger than ever.” culminated. Even the combined “Albiceleste” has not made any official statement.
