Former Juventus team-mates, they exchanged the most important shirt and for the first time they will play against: the most painful departure and the most desired arrival of the Lady’s last summer
Roma-Juve will also be Dybala’s first time against Pogba: the old Juventus ten against the current one. Friends on and off the field, former teammates when the most important shirt of the Old Lady was worn on the shoulders of the French and the Argentine, just like now in yellow and red, studied as a leader holding the number twenty-one.
#relay #tormented #year #and.. #Dybala #Pogba #friends
