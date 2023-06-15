Less than a year before the next president’s elections, the greatest concern of the collaborators of the current president, López Obrador, is who will be the presidential candidate for MORENAnot how to pull the economy out of the hole.

A growing internal and external debt, an increase in violence, which in Tijuana forced the mayor to live in the military camp, inflation, greater fiscal pressure on taxpayers and an increase in the number of Mexicans who want to cross over to the US, exposing their lives, due to lack of employment in Mexico. Those facts reflect that the economy is going from bad to worse.

The expropriation of sections of the railway from a businessman resulted in greater insecurity for investment. The growing country risk of Mexico is reflected in high interest rates, more than double that of the United States. Despite high interest rates, the most serious financial funds warn foreign investors the risk of investing in Mexico. Those who invest are short-term speculators who, in a minute, by electronic means can get their money out of Mexico.

Although the government denies it, several cities are already governed by organized crime. Thousands of small and medium producers and merchants are victims of extortion. The cartels and the SAT compete to extract money from the productive sector of society, which supports the majority of workers and is the basis of economic activity.

All this happens while a large part of the MORENA officials dedicate almost all their time to “grilling” and analyzing which of the 4 MORENA pre-candidates they agree with, without caring that the current economic situation of the government worsens every day.

This not only happens at the federal level, most of the governors of MORENA also enter the “relaxation of succession”.

It is not clear where the millions that the MORENA candidates spend on painting fences and hiring expensive billboards with their names throughout the republic come from.

The game of succession serves as a distraction and diminishes the importance of the worsening economic situationthat the current government cannot improve. It seems that it only seeks to delay the crisis until after the elections, but it can explode before and take away votes, despite the billions, taken from tax money, destined for propaganda for get MORENA to win the next elections.

We recommend you read: