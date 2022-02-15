Sara’s relatives at the gates of the Palace of Justice in Cartagena, in a file image. / Antonio Gil / AGM

Tuesday, 15 February 2022



The family of Sara Gómez, the woman who lost her life after a liposculpture, and the Union of Consumers of Spain of the Region of Murcia, are interviewed to request information on the position of the collegiate organization for the alleged medical malpractice and negligence by part of the surgeon, according to sources from the consumer association in a press release

This Tuesday, at 5:00 p.m., representatives of the ‘Voz de Sara’, her father, Damián Gómez, and her brother Rubén Gómez, accompanied by the Secretary General of the Union of Consumers of Spain RM – UceRM, Juan José Gómez, will be received by the president of the Official College of Physicians of the Region of Murcia, Francisco Miralles.

At the meeting, the relatives want to address a series of aspects in which it is intended to obtain the position and information of the College of Physicians of the Region of Murcia, in relation to the death due to alleged negligence of the surgeon who intervened. In addition, it will ask for the medical position within the field and the market of cosmetic surgery.

For the group of people who support the family, social organizations and institutions, there are two areas of action in which the action of the doctor is developed and investigated by the court number 3 of Cartagena, the optional field of training, membership and exercise of the medical profession of the researched and the development within a free market, of competition and business such as that of cosmetic and reconstructive surgery. Each of these areas considers the family, the platform the ‘Voz de Sara’ and the Unión de Consumidores de España RM, “has its lights and shadows”.

Based on this starting point, those affected understand that “the current regulatory framework for the professions and their free exercise, and that of professional associations as public law corporations, which are governed by private law as an entity, but governed by the principle of public law.

Finally, they consider that “their authority is clear, their responsibilities and competencies as well, which is why it is fundamental for us, this referent of optional authority and control of the optional ethics of the members, as well as the protection of the rights and interests of the consumers and users.