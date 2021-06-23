In a brief but swift statement, the relatives of the victims of the Once railway tragedy rejected the reduction of the sentence of former Secretary of Transportation Juan Pablo Schiavi, whom – as reported Clarion this Wednesday – they lowered the original sentence of five and a half years in 192 days, just over six months. The Federal Oral Court 2 considered the attendance of the former official to dozens of virtual courses taken from the Ezeiza prison, and applied the benefit corresponding to the “educational stimulus.”

“Given the reduction of the sentence imposed on Juan Pablo Schiavi for the death of 52 innocents, the Relatives of the Victims and Wounded of the tragedy of Eleven, we want to express that: The reduction of 192 days of his sentence for the completion of courses in prison and framed in the study stimulus regime provided for in article 140 of Law 24,660, modified by Law 26,695, deserves our greatest repudiation “, the statement begins.

“NOT because the decision is illegal, but because the exhaustive application of said rule It is contrary to the spirit that should reign of the prisoner’s reintegration.

This is NOT the case, “warn the families and friends of the victims of the tragedy.

“Schiavi is not a common prisoner, due to their personal characteristics and their training.

The stimulus must tend to social reintegration, enabling the convicted person to obtain a job opportunity after serving the sentence.

That the condemned and corrupt Schiavi take courses on “Repair and maintenance of our personal computer” “Visual programming of images: introduction to Processing” as well as others on botany or electricity, They do not aim at their reintegration but at reducing their grief.

That the convicted person take advantage of a law that must necessarily be improved, andit’s a mockery and a new aggression to this group and to the entire Society “, concludes the text.

On behalf of TOF 2, one of its judges, Jorge Gorini, accepted the request of the lawyer Maximiliano Rusconi -also defender of Julio De Vido- and granted Schiavi the benefit contemplated in article 140 of Law 24.660, of Educational Stimulus, reducing 192 days the term for the fulfillment of his sentence. His defender had requested a reduction of more than eight months.

“Diploma in Creative Writing”, “Household Refrigerator Repairman “,” Introduction to Christian Anthropology “, up to “Electric Fitter”, Forester, Graft Practitioner “, are some of the courses accepted by the court, which instead dismissed other training that the defense included in an extensive list sent to TOF 2 to try to further reduce the sentence , like “My own garden”, “Vertical garden”, “Construction of solar hot water tanks”, “Hydroponic cultivation at home”.

Schiavi is still in the Ezeiza prison, because federal justice never granted house arrest to the former Secretary accused of fraudulent administration and negligent havoc aggravated by causing the death of 52 people and injuries in another 789.

