For the first time after two years of restrictions due to the pandemic, the Bruc barracks in Barcelona once again celebrated this Thursday the feast of the patron saint of the Infantry, the Immaculate Conception, to which the families of the military can attend. The festivity coincides with the news that soldiers from the barracks raffled off the services of a prostitute to finance the patron saint’s party, announced by the newspaper now and that has led the Army to inform the prosecution. In the crowded queue to enter the act, the families have assured that they did not know or have reacted with disbelief. None of the uniformed officers present in the queue wanted to speak.

The Army communication office in Barcelona has insisted that the facts are being investigated, that the WhatsApp chat in which the draw was organized was not official and that “the indications point to the fact that no draw has ever been held, let alone has proceeded to contract services”.

Military vehicles in the Bruc barracks in Barcelona in front of the main gate, after the celebration of the patron saint’s day, this Thursday. MASSIMILIANO MINOCRI

Meanwhile, the Minister of the Interior, Fernando Grande-Marlaska, declared at the summit being held with his European counterparts in Brussels that he was unaware of the case. “If that were the case, it seems outrageous to me and I suppose that some investigation will have to be opened in this regard,” he added. The mayoress of Barcelona, ​​Ada Colau, has been outraged by the events, has asked that responsibilities be cleared up and has considered that “a profound change” is necessary at an educational level with updated training and regulations so that these attitudes do not happen in any institution public. “The minimum required is that democratic values ​​be respected,” the mayor has settled.

Before the patron saint’s party, in the queue, the mixture was one of disbelief and indignation. “I have no idea, but I don’t believe it, with all that is being said,” said Mari Ángeles and Encarna, relatives of soldiers who came from a medium-sized city in the Barcelona area. “This is a lie, this is because they are against the army. I can assure you. I can assure you. Really,” said another woman in the family who did not want to identify herself. A veteran who served in the military at the barracks and attends the party every year, agreed that he did not know the news and stressed: “Who’s in charge here? The independence movement, and with that I tell you everything. a thing needs to be like that [mostrando una falange] to make it that big [abriendo los brazos]”.

Carlos, who arrived from Tarragona, explains that he has a brother in one of the barracks battalions for three years and that he didn’t know anything either. During the parade, he says, soldiers and vehicles parade through the courtyard. “Before the pandemic there was also snacking,” added another relative of the queue. “Really? It cannot be! ”, Two other women have been surprised, one of them the partner of a soldier, who have not wanted to provide her name either. The act, during which it has begun to rain, is behind closed doors and from the street it has been possible to hear the Spanish anthem several times, speeches (unintelligible from the street due to the echo from the patio itself), applause and cheers.

