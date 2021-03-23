The relationship between the European Union and China plummets. A war of sanctions that, in the case of Europe, has been coordinated with the United States, threatens to put at risk the apparent spirit of cooperation (very conditioned, yes) that was intended to be channeled in the last stretch of the German presidency, at the end of the past anus. Four Chinese officials, including a senior security director, have been punished for their involvement in human rights abuses against the Uighur Muslim minority in the Xinjiang region, in the northwest of the Asian giant. And Beijing has responded. The same correction against five MEPs (out of a total of ten citizens) and at least four European entities.

Freezing of assets and a ban on traveling to the EU in the case of the former and the same slam (ban on entering China, but also in the autonomous territories of Macao and Hong Kong) for all the ‘designated’ Europeans and their families. The EU is once again using a mechanism, that of sanctions, which it has not used against this country since 1989, after the massacre in Tiananmen Square. And it does so, in addition, based on a new criterion, which it debuted with Russia last February when it penalized four officials of the country for their involvement in the imprisonment of opposition leader Alexei Navalny and the subsequent repression. Response to serious human rights violations.

And all in a pandemic context, with an agenda heavily loaded with sensitive issues that the EU and China have been weighing down for years (reduction of polluting emissions, Hong Kong, violation of minority rights in Tibet, freedom of the press, digital warfare). to a hard and long negotiation. The question now is to what extent it is damaged. In all of the above and in commercial variables that until now had been managed, such as the agreement that protects a hundred European geographical names from “usurpation and imitation”, among which are Spanish wines, cava, olive oil and cheese. And that should be expanded. So wait time.

And it is that although the Twenty-seven have defended that sanctions are against specific individuals and not against countries, the truth is that the tension has soared to an unprecedented level for decades. The intention is to “open an honest dialogue” with the Xi Jinping regime, declared the Spanish Foreign Minister, Arancha González-Laya in the last hours. The same idea that was defended six months ago (“good, open and honest dialogue that must continue”) during an EU-China video-summit (between Angela Merkel, Ursula Von der Leyen, Charles Michel and Jimping) that was intended to replace the one scheduled in Leipzig (Germany) and that could not be celebrated due to the pandemic.

That meeting was followed by the signing of an investment agreement on December 30 (in which they had been working for a whopping seven years) that opened the economy of the Asian colossus to European companies and that has to be ratified. By China itself and by a European Parliament that has been directly attacked by retaliation. Several MEPs have argued that only the lifting of sanctions against MEPs will allow “to start talks with the Chinese government on the investment agreement.”

The German MEP Reinhard Butikofer, who chairs the European Parliament delegation in China, is one of the most prominent sanctioned figures. China has also imposed its veto on the political and security committee of the EU Council, the non-profit foundation Alliance of Democracies – founded by the former Secretary General of NATO, Anders Fogh Rasmussen -, the Mercator Institute for the Study of China in Germany and the European Parliament’s subcommittee on human rights.

The EU has coordinated its punishment not only with the United States, but also with other countries such as Canada or the United Kingdom; a “perfect” harmony, as the head of European diplomacy, Josep Borrell, described as “unacceptable” the immediate response of the Xi Jinping government. An ‘tit for tat’ that preceded the meeting of Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi in which they showed their unity against Western “interference”. “The two countries must unite to oppose all forms of unilateral sanctions,” launched Wang Yi.