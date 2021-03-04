In a new short-circuit between the national and city governments, the Minister of Education, Nicolás Trotta, demanded that the head of the Buenos Aires government, Horacio Rodríguez Larreta, begin the process of vaccinating teachers in order to “strengthen” presence .

Trotta said that he met with Rodríguez Larreta and expressed the need to begin inoculating the teachers with Sinopharm vaccines from China, as well as Santa Fe and San Juan, despite the fact that in Capital they have not finished yet. vaccinate health personnel.

“I have spoken with the head of Government on Tuesday, asking the City to look at the beginning of the vaccination process for our teachers, “confirmed Trotta, in statements to The Uncover Radio.

“So we also talked yesterday (on Wednesday) with the Minister of Health (Fernán Quirós) and the Minister of Education (Soledad Acuña), where we again showed them the importance of the City of Buenos Aires, as well as the other 23 jurisdictions , can begin the vaccination process, “he added.

At the end of February, the first million Sinopharm vaccines from China arrived in the country.

According to Trotta, the response of the Buenos Aires authorities was the same that Quirós publicly wielded in his press conference, when he questioned the form of distribution and the lack of vaccines to serve all risk groups.

“What he raised is public knowledge, because the Minister of Health has stated it about the particular problem they have due to the number of health workers who have not yet finished vaccinating,” he said.

Sources from the Buenos Aires government confirmed that there was a meeting by Zoom between Trotta, Quirós and the Minister of Education of the City, Soledad Acuña, which lasted 15 minutes. Trotta asked them to vaccinate the teachers, but the Buenos Aires Minister of Health explained that they were receiving doses based on the total population, without taking into account that Capital has a higher proportion of the population at risk and medical personnel, who have not yet finished vaccinating. And those sectors are the priority sectors, according to the schedule drawn up by the national government.

The Buenos Aires ministers raised Trotta the need to receive more vaccines and the Minister of Education of the Nation promised to take the claim to the Minister of Health, Carla Vizzotti. They were not contacted again afterwards.

This Thursday, both the Ministry of Health of the City and the Ministry of Education said they were not going to respond to Trotta’s radio statements.

The national government assigned the City of Buenos Aires 33,300 of the 492 thousand doses of the Sinopharm vaccine that it distributed to vaccinate teachers. In total, almost a million of these vaccines reached the country.

Minister Trotta stressed the importance of vaccinating teachers to “strengthen presence” at the beginning of the school year and before the arrival of autumn.

Anyway, in case of the advance of a second wave or of a massive contagion in some district, the official assured that “they will not” doubt in suspending the presence.

On Wednesday, Trotta and the Minister of Health, Carla Vizzotti, held a virtual meeting in which they evaluated the implementation of the vaccination of teachers and non-teaching education workers throughout the country against the coronavirus, as of the arrival than one million doses of Sinopharm vaccines.

The Aerolineas Argentinas plane that brought 904,000 Sinopharm coronavirus vaccines to the country from China arrived on February 25. Photo Rafael Mario Quinteros

Vizzotti, who is isolated for having been diagnosed last Friday with Covid-19, highlighted in a statement that “23 of the 24 jurisdictions are already planning, between today and tomorrow, the beginning of the vaccination of teachers according to their strategic plan, joining the rest of the groups that continue to be inoculated “.

The beginning of the vaccination of education workers was defined in the Federal Health Council and the prioritized groups were agreed upon in the Federal Education Council.

It is about 1,458,000 people throughout the country between direction and management personnel, supervision and inspection; teachers in front of students of Initial level and of special education; teaching support staff; primary level teachers, second cycle grades 4-6 / 7; secondary level teachers, continuing education for young people and adults at all levels and professional training instructors, and teachers and non-teachers of higher education institutes and universities.

The vaccine, developed by Sinopharm in collaboration with the Beijing Institute of Biological Products Laboratory of the People’s Republic of China, was recommended by the National Administration of Drugs, Food and Medical Technology (Anmat) and requires two doses to be applied with at least 21 days apart and can be transported and stored between two and eight degrees Celsius.

JPE / AFG / NS