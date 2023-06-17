Sergio Marchionne was born on 17 June 1952. In the last few years before his disappearance on 25 July 2018, he had addressed the issue of automotive electrification on several occasions, especially in relation to Fiats and Ferraris. Both brands are now moving towards total electric power, albeit gradually: but what did the entrepreneur who led the profound renewal of Fiat?

From Fiat…

Let’s start with a concept: Marchionne has never been against electric cars, rather he has always spoken out against their imposition. “The electric car is a project FCA is working on, but it is not the solution for the future. We are working on all forms of electric cars, but we cannot ignore some important elements – Marchionne declared at the time when speaking of Fiat – We launched the electric Fiat 500 five years ago in California: for every electric 500 sold in the USA we lose $20,000. A large-scale launch would be an act of masochism. Before thinking that electric vehicles are the solution, we have to consider the whole life cycle of these cars”.

…to Ferrari

Similar speech for what concerns the electric Ferrari, a theme that Marchionne addressed by criticizing the predictions of Morgan Stanley according to which the future of the Maranello house should have been electric only: “We do not share Morgan Stanley’s opinion. On the electric Ferrari will get therepartly in the future. We have already talked about it, all our machines will have an electrical component, some already have it now. Electric batteries will play an even more important role, but we could never remove the Ferrari engine from the cars, otherwise we lose the meaning of what we do”.

Double edged weapon

In short, a fluctuating position on electric cars that Marchionne himself defined as “a double-edged sword”. And the reason was explained by him himself: “Forcing the introduction of electricity on a global scale, without first solving the problem of how to produce energy from clean and renewable sources, represents a threat to the very existence of our planet. That of the electric is an operation that must be done without legal impositions and in the meantime continuing to exploit the benefits of other available technologies, in a combined way. It is certainly more useful to focus on improvements of traditional engines and work on the diffusion of alternative fuels, above all methane, which due to its origin and its qualities is today the most virtuous and cleanest in terms of emissions”.