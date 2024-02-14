The novel that has been the career of James Rodriguez In recent years it has added chapters every day, not all of them necessarily good. If situation in Brazil It gets complicated and could end up in sports courts.

It may be of interest to you: Atlético Nacional denies conditions for Bodmer's continuity in office

The player has been the target of the harshest criticism after a controversial decision, confirmed by his coach Thiago Carpini, to leave São Paulo after considering that he has no option to play regularly for the team.

“​Our period together was short, I have nothing to say about the athlete and the human being. What conditioned me a little was the load control that we did in the preseason due to a small discomfort in the calf” said the Brazilian coach.

And I add: “I had already suffered this injury in the national team. We began to take care of her so that she would have conditions as soon as possible. But it is the athlete's own interest (to leave the club). “It's not my business anymore.”

Also: Héctor Cárdenas is not leaving the Federation, despite his failure in the Pre-Olympic

So he wants to leave, he has no patience and, according to the strategist, no physical background to make room for himself. The curious thing is that almost a week has passed and that much-announced goodbye has not only not been officially confirmed, but has also given disconcerting signs: the creative continues training with the team in Brazilian territory, as if nothing had happened. Does it mean it's not leaving?

James Rodríguez and , the new coach of Sao Paulo. Photo: EL TIEMPO EFE Archive

In fact, yes, but now in that decision there would be a debt involved that would make the player's intention in a friendly manner no longer so. The Brazilian journalist Andre Hernanwho first announced the Colombian's departure from the club, gave a first clue.

“J.Ames asked not to play for São Paulo anymore and the club accepted. The termination is underway, his representatives are looking for a new club and he is physically training at the club because theoretically he still has a contract and the documentation has not yet been signed.

Meanwhile, in Colombia there is a version of an alleged debt, close to 2 million dollars, that the left-handed advisor would be collecting for salaries and image rights.

Photo: Twitter: @OGabrielSa

Although the version is not official, the journalist Pipe Saw announced that the issue could go 'from brown to dark' since the disagreement has already closed a first door, which would be that of football Türkiye, where the market closed last Friday.

“It could end up in demand,” commented the journalist Win Sports. The player could consider that the delay was a harm, apparently insurmountable, and would have to consider the option of a legal dispute.

​

We tell you: Miguel 'Supermán' López: witness seriously accused him of doping issues

James, In his career, he has not distinguished himself by resolving his differences with his employers in these instances: in the Bayern Munich He asked Rummenigge Do not use the purchase option to leave without difficulty.

Also due to injury, James was not in the German Super Cup in 2018, which Bayern won 5-0 against Eintracht Frankfurt. See also F1 | Mekies: "Yesterday we weren't in shape, but today we're stronger" Photo: AFP / EL TIEMPO Archive

TO real Madrid convinced him to let him leave for free to Everton after having hindered his transfer to Atlético de Madrid; He left that English club due to differences with Rafa Benitez without fighting despite having a contract and even Al-Rayyan, one of his biggest mistakes, he managed to leave after two years of employment.

​

However, now he does not have the same market options or the same youth and that would mean that, if he leaves, it will be under his conditions. A formal offer, as far as is known, does not exist, so there is no rush. You can continue training at a club with all the guarantees and wait for your departure to become official.

James Rodríguez (right), in Al Rayyan training. Photo: Instagram: @alrayyansc

SPORTS

With information from Futbolred.

More news in EL TIEMPO