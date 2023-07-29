The relationship between Finland and Russia | An extraordinary number of Russian Embassy employees have left

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs conceals the identities of the deportees, but based on STT’s report, an exceptional number of Russians have left Tehtaankatu in the summer.

Russian an extraordinary number of employees have left the embassy in Helsinki’s Ullanlinna after Finland decided to deport Russian spies in June. Among other things, several embassy assistants have left Tehtaankatu, and many of those who left Finland had time to work in the country for a shorter time than usual.

The information appears from a report that STT made by comparing public information about Russian diplomats in Finland at different times.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs maintains an online list showing diplomats currently staying in the country. The ministry has removed the names of nine Russians from the list between the end of June and the end of July, which corresponds to the number of Russian spies who received a deportation decision in June.

Not all of those who have left have been deported. For example, a commercial representative who, according to media reports, was transferred to Kazakhstan a good month before the deportation decisions made in Finland, has disappeared from the list.

Except for him, the group that left Finland seems to value privacy. You can’t seem to find any traces of anyone online, even if you search for them with their Russian names.

Finland decided to expel the Russians from the country on the sixth of June. The decision was made by tp-utva, which consists of the president and key government ministers.

In the laconic announcement, it was said that Finland is expelling nine employees who worked on intelligence tasks from the Russian mission. The justification given was that they had acted in violation of the Vienna Convention regulating diplomatic relations.

To put it more clearly, the political leadership decided to expel from Finland Russian spies who were operating undercover.

Prior to the expulsion decision, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has, upon request, provided listings that show the arrival and departure times of Russian diplomats staying in the country at different times. However, on June 21, the ministry was informed by e-mail that submitting the listing could reveal secret information about the tp-utva’s decision.

Later, the ministry submitted a decision in which secrecy is justified by, among other things, the possible endangerment of international relations.

At the same time that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has refused to deliver the list it previously considered public, it has maintained an updated online list of Russian diplomats staying in Finland. STT recorded the Ministry of Foreign Affairs’ listing when the ministry announced the encryption.

By comparing the diplomats mentioned by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs online during Midsummer and at the end of July, it can be seen that nine Russian names have been removed from the diplomatic list in the meantime.

Public ones and by comparing previously public data, you can also notice that the number of Russians who left Finland between June and July is exceptional.

In June of last year, four people left the mission, and in July, not a single one left. There is no similar group of those who left from other months either, when looking at those who left from September 2021.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has previously provided information on the arrival and departure dates of Russian diplomats in Finland between September 2021 and March 2023 upon request.

The second largest group of Russians who left their posts is scheduled for February. At that time, a total of four Russians quit their jobs on the same day and six Russians in the whole month.

Already last year, the number of Russian intelligence officers in Finland decreased by about half of what it was before, the security police estimated this spring. Supo said in his March announcement that the reason was deportations and visa refusals.

Diplomatic listings by comparing the data, it can be seen that many Russians who left this summer stayed in Finland shorter than usual.

The Russian diplomats who completed their assignments between September 2021 and March 2023 had worked in Finland for an average of just under four years, which none of the Russians who left Finland between Midsummer and the end of July exceeded. The exact time spent in the country could be ascertained from the eight Russians who left Finland in the summer, and the average of this group’s work in Finland was only a good year.

Finland’s decision to inform about self-initiated expulsions of diplomats was exceptional compared to the past. In a departure from Finland’s traditional line, Estonia, for example, operates, where the country’s security police Kapo has even published the names and pictures of Russians deported from the country in its yearbook.

STT working group: Janne Huuskonen, Sanna Raita-aho, Tapio Pellinen, Mikko Gustafsson.