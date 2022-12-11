Home page politics

Teresa Toth

In August, Erdogan and Putin agree on closer economic cooperation. © Vladimir Smirnov/dpa

Instead of joining the restrictive measures against Russia, Turkey is further expanding its relations with Russia. The EU is increasingly worried.

Brussels/Istanbul – Despite the Ukraine war, the Turkey their economic relationships Russia. This gives “reason for great concern”, according to a letter from the EUForeign Affairs Commissioner Josep Borrell to the EU Parliament, from which the Funke media group quoted on Sunday (December 11). Turkey’s decision “not to join the EU’s restrictive measures against Russia” is also worrying. This is reported by fr.de.

While the EU agreed around June 3, Sanction oil shipments from Russia, Turkey has bought more Russian oil since the start of the Ukraine war and massively expanded its exports to Russia. In August, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Russian President Vladimir Putin agreed on closer economic cooperation.

Turkey and Russia: USA is already threatening secondary sanctions

Borrell pointed out that the EU and Turkey form a customs union and thus grant free movement of goods, which includes “dual use” goods, i.e. goods with dual use that can be used for civil as well as military purposes. It is important that Turkey does not offer Russia any workarounds, Borrell said. In this context, the Foreign Representative also emphasized the country’s status as a candidate for EU membership: “All candidate countries including Turkey” are expected to adhere to the jointly agreed measures.

The EU has repeatedly emphasized its concerns and expectations towards Turkish interlocutors and will continue to do so at all levels. The US government has already threatened Turkey with secondary sanctions. The reason for this is the observation that companies from the West are specifically using Turkey as a loophole to sell their products to Russia.

Erdogan is planning talks with Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Sunday (December 11). The aim is to “strengthen” the corridor for cargo ships in the Black Sea, according to Erdogan. He did not give details. In July, Russia and Ukraine, brokered by Turkey and the US, reached an agreement to export Ukrainian grain across the Black Sea. (tt/afp/dpa)