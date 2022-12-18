Benzema’s injury made his participation in this World Cup very difficult, but the French striker always trusted his recovery and according to Real Madrid doctors, the player could have played in the semifinals and the final with France. That is why the player left the concentration in Qatar upset, especially with Deschamps.
Now that he is recovered, Benzema expected at least one call from the coach, so that he would be part of the team in the final, even if he did not play. Deschamps considered that it was not appropriate and everything seems to indicate that the forward would have been upset to the point of refusing to watch the game in the stands with other guests such as Pogba, who is also injured. Sources close to the team speak of a bad relationship that could have been further damaged by this decision and it seems difficult for him to recover.
Deschamps is a methodical coach, who doesn’t like egos and doesn’t hesitate to separate players, as we saw with Benzema himself, who didn’t go to the previous World Cup event. Now the relationship seemed to have recovered, but this episode and the player’s tantrum could have twisted everything again.
According to medical sources from the national team, Deschamps would not have liked Benzema to hide information about his injury either, since he came to the call with discomfort of which he had not informed the coaching staff. We already know that the basis of any relationship is trust, and for now it seems that between Benzema and Deschamps the situation seems irreconcilable.
