There is a family bond between the actress and singer Angélica María and the journalist Daniel Bisogno and few know it. Her name goes viral on social networks because they question her about the health of the famous 'Ventaneando' journalist.

Daniel Bisogno He has been intubated for several days, undergoing attempted therapy, as his health condition has become complicated, he announced. Pati Chapoy in 'Ventaneando'. And when appearing in public, Angélica María is questioned about 'El Muñe'.

In statements to the television program 'Venga la Alegría', Angelica Maria expresses his concern for Daniel Bisogno, Who is your nephew?

Angélica María and her daughter Angélica Vale are the aunt and cousin of the journalist Daniel Bisogno. Instagram photo

“Oh yes, my Dani! We are so worried, I want to tell your parents that we adore them and love them,” she says. Angelica Maria'The Bride of Mexico'.

Some time ago, Daniel Bisogno revealed in 'Ventaneando' that Angélica María, one of the most beloved actresses and singers in the national industry in Mexico, It's his aunt.

Daniel Bisogno, 50 years old, He also said that when he was 5 years old, Mrs. Angélica Ortiz, mother of Angélica María and who has since passed away, gave him the opportunity to act in theater with his cousin Angélica Vale.

Daniel Bisogno. Instagram photo

Daniel Bisogno He has been working on 'Ventaneando' for 28 years since it began airing. He is also an actor and theater producer, which is why he has participated in different productions.

Daniel Bisogno's health has deteriorated, Well, he has been facing several problems since 2023, since he underwent emergency surgery after the rupture of esophageal varices, and his gallbladder was also removed, a procedure that triggered the current lung infection.

