02/17/2025



Updated at 13: 09h.





Hair is of fundamental importance in the female image, to the point that there are haircuts capable of subtracting years. Barbara King a brand new rejuvenating look change With the help of renowned stylist Alberto Cerdán. The actress and presenter has surprised with a shorter hair structured with layers and bangs, the trick that other celebrities like Angelina Jolie or Pamela Anderson already use. In addition, he has updated his hair color getting with all this a cooler and more youthful image.

Bárbara Rey has resorted to the hairdresser and stylist Alberto Cerdán, to renew his image, and look at his 75 years a rejuvenating haircut, in which he has acquired great prominence the fringethat capillary resource that remains years and adds to any hairstyle a sophisticated and informal touch.

The hairdresser explains how he has performed the new haircut of the famous: «We have made a triangular scaling so as not to lose the volume in the lateral areas. It is a new climb, totally customizable. The best thing about this haircut is that it is not necessary to lose a lot of length, but we gain a lot of volume ».

Bárbara Rey’s new haircut is the ‘Wolfcut‘, one of this season’s trends. It is a look that fuses the ‘mullet’ and the ‘Shag’ and that takes with bangs. The layers manage to provide volume and a certain informal touch. It is important to adapt it to the features and the texture of the hair to achieve a good final result.









As explained by the famous hairdresser, it is not a change of radical look, but the results are quite striking, seeing the before and after the vedette.





Barbara Rey before and after its court, next to the hairdresser Alberto Cerdán.

GTRES/DR



In addition to the haircut, Barbara Rey has also renewed the color of her hair. As explained, from Alberto Cerdán’s team, “Wella Shinefinity has been used, a Semi-permanent coloration without ammonia or silicones which brings intense brightness and a natural finish. Its balanced pH technology keeps healthy and radiant hair, achieving a cold vanilla vanilla tone full of vitality and luminosity ».

The mane of Barbara Rey looks now cooler and more sophisticated, without losing elegance and, in addition, it has become the best trick to rejuvenate. Among the advantages of this look are its versatility, since it can be adapted to any hair length. It favors slightly undulating hair, since they will barely need hairstyle.