The skills in the Swimming World Cup in FukuokaJapan have started and the

Mexican athletes have already given their first joys by adding some medals but this seems to matter little to the National Commission for Physical Culture and Sports (conade) who insists on not recognizing the achievements of aquatic competitions.

It must be remembered that the Conade chaired by Ana Gabriela Guevara He has a strong lawsuit with the Mexican Swimming Federation, derived from statements and actions that left the agency in a bad light before the fans because it was learned that his financial support was withdrawn, something that they had to revoke because a judge has forced them to return it.

Conade ignores athletes in the Swimming World Cup | Photo: Courtesy

With this, since his participation in other tournaments and Central American Games, any medal or recognition to aquatic events are not well seen in Conade. Now in the Fukuoka Swimming World Championships in Japan it is the clear example, in the first days of activity Mexico already won two silver and bronze medals in mixed 10-meter platform diving and one-meter springboard diving.

The medalists are Osmar Olvera, Aranza Vázquez Montaño, Diego Belleza and Viviana del Ángel Peniche. The Conade’s neglect came after omitting the acknowledgments on their social networks, hours have passed and they have not been published on their platforms, the same case that happened in Central America, unleashing criticism from fans.

At the moment, everything that has been shared on the Conade networks is related to other sports and of course everything except aquatic issues, otherwise in the Mexican Olympic Committee who have given their due recognition to each of the athletes who have participated .

Recognition of the COM to athletes | Photo: Capture

For now, the Conade has not given any explanation regarding these decisions, but they are very much aimed at a matter of retaliation for all the aforementioned with economic support.