If the 2022 national elections marked a turn to the left in Colombia, the local and regional elections this Sunday, October 29, will involve the strengthening of local leadership and the weakness of alternative candidacies, in a notable contrast to what happened four years ago. The 32 governors and 1,102 mayors elected will represent less the different parties that endorse them than the local powers that they head or of which they are part. This change will be more or less noticeable depending on the weight that these four major factors have in each municipality and department.

The rejection of the recent past

The outgoing mayors and governors arrive at these elections, in general, with a bad image. Although not all cases are as negative as those of Daniel Quintero in Medellín (63% disapproval, according to the pollster Invamer, and 73% according to Atlas Intel) or Jorge Iván Ospina in Cali (77% and 75.9%, respectively) , are worse than those of their predecessors. For example, the popular Jaime Pumarejo from Barranquilla has less approval than his political boss, Álex Char, four years ago: 57% against 95%, according to the Invamer Poll.

The strength of that general trend will determine Sunday’s results. The mayors and governors who arrived on January 1, 2020 faced the biggest pandemic in at least a century and the biggest drop in GDP in 75 years, faced rising unemployment and then high inflation, and were helpless in the face of the increase of insecurity. The question is to what extent this will imply a resounding change in local power, as indicated by surveys in places like Medellín, Cúcuta or Cartagena; and where it will remain in the same hands despite this, as expected in Barranquilla, Boyacá or Valle del Cauca.

The weakness of the alternative brand

2019 was the great year for alternative candidates, those who came from outside traditional politics and even politics in general. The elections of Claudia López in Bogotá, Daniel Quintero in Medellín, William Dau in Cartagena, Jairo Yáñez in Cúcuta or Carlos Mario Marín in Manizales marked this turn. None had been in electoral politics for more than 4 years, none had the support of a traditional party and several prevailed against candidates who did obey that mold.

Newsletter The analysis of current events and the best stories from Colombia, every week in your mailbox RECEIVE THE

This Sunday, in contrast, few strong candidates arrive with that same brand. In the same five cities, the leading candidates in the polls come from traditional sectors or have strong alliances with them. They are, respectively, the former senator for Radical Change, Carlos Fernando Galán; former mayor and former presidential candidate Federico Gutiérrez; former governor Dumek Turbay, cousin of liberal senator Lidio García; former councilor Leonardo Jácome, supported by the former mayor convicted of murder Ramiro Suárez; and the former mayor and former minister Jorge Eduardo Rojas.

However, in 2019 victories like Yáñez’s were not foreseen in the polls. In these and other cities there are candidates with the brand of alternatives such as Judith Pinedo in Cartagena, but with the rejection of a recent past that in many places means alternative administrations; the probability of those surprises seems lower than four years ago.

The strength of local machinery

If the brand of being alternative has lost appeal, that of being a career politician, with a machine behind it, usually led by a congressman (or with a congressman who is the godson of a candidate), seems to be less of a liability. This is especially true in the Governorships, positions whose relevance is diffuse for many citizens due to their limited functions and sources of financing. In departments such as Cundinamarca, Bolívar, Valle del Cauca, Tolima, Magdalena or Cesar everything is aimed at keeping the political group that has had it for the last four years in power. The same in mayors like those of Armenia or Barranquilla.

In other departments where the campaign is more open, there are clashes between two machines or alliances of structures of this type, as occurs in Córdoba, Santander or Meta. Something similar happens in different capitals, from Riohacha to Pereira, passing through Sincelejo or Neiva.

With the weakening of the party system, due to the multiplication of legal entities that now total 37, the power of each winner is even stronger, since the political link is more personalized, as expert Elisabeth Ungar explains.

The change in balance against the Government

The renewal of local and regional leaders means a new book in the relationship with the National Government.

An obvious result will be that the ruling Historical Pact will not have great victories. Not only does it have few viable candidates, but its great commitment to the administration of the country’s capital seems difficult (“In the Mayor’s Office of Bogotá we are risking the survival of the Historical Pact,” pointed out its candidate Gustavo Bolívar, second in the polls and who he only has remote options of being elected). He has viable candidates for the governorships of Córdoba and Nariño, and a leftist ally in Magdalena, as well as options in the Mayor’s Office of Villavicencio. With little strength in executive positions, growth in Councils and Assemblies does not promise to significantly change the local political balance.

What may vary is the relationship between local structures, which include leaders and congressmen from the same group, and the Government, in a way that remains to be seen. On the one hand, some experts and politicians believe that the new leaders will approach the Government to obtain resources and support for their projects, and that this will give Gustavo Petro more room for maneuver to carry out his reforms in Congress. On the other hand, others understand that to the extent that they have guaranteed local power and the president maintains low approval, the congressmen of these structures have a guaranteed power base beyond Petro’s four-year term, and it is more profitable for them to move away from a Unpopular government.

Subscribe here to the EL PAÍS newsletter about Colombia and here to the channel on WhatsAppand receive all the information keys on current events in the country.