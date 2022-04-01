The Pro Underground Platform will finally be left without the Gold Medal of the municipality of Murcia. The proposal did not finally go ahead after the vote against the Popular Municipal Group in the Municipal Plenary in March. Although the file had a simple majority –supported by the vote in favor of PSOE, Cs and Podemos–, since there was a need to obtain a reinforced majority of four fifths –as the secretary of the Plenary, Antonio Marín, recalled–, the rejection of the popular frustrated the granting of recognition.

From the PP they did not want to explicitly justify their position during the session and only referred to the arguments given at the beginning of the processing of the aforementioned file. This was done, to questions from THE TRUTH and in the previous press conference, the spokesperson for the Popular Municipal Group, Rebeca Pérez. It must be remembered that it was in the plenary session in June of last year that the initiation of this file was urged, by means of a motion. At that time, the mayor Jesús Pacheco pointed out that his party would not support it, understanding that the proponents were “skipping the procedures on the granting of Distinctions and Honors, opting to politicize the institution and the debate, and imposing the unique thought” , according to the minutes.

Vox did change its vote regarding what was stated last Monday in the corresponding commission, in which it rejected the award of the Medal. Yesterday, however, they abstained, pointing out that the burying “is an achievement of the entire municipality and not of a particular entity” and that, in addition, “it has always been supported” by its formation, after ruling out the transfer of the station to the north zone.

The Socialist and Podemos groups showed their disagreement with the popular opposition, due to the decisiveness of the action of this group – “made up of people of all political persuasions” – to achieve what constitutes the premise “of the greatest transformation of the municipality” in the last century and “close the existing urban wound”. «They were able to get 50,000 people out on the streets thinking of achieving a more structured municipality; They deserve recognition,” said PSOE spokesman Enrique Lorca. “I don’t know if they do it out of revenge, since in 2014, the then mayor and councilor Miguel Ángel Cámara and José Ballesta could be seen behind the header banner of a march,” said Podemos spokesman Ginés Ruiz.

The Corporation did receive the definitive approval of the granting of different honorary titles to entities and personalities such as the Cancer Association in the Region of Murcia, Caritas, the Official College of Nursing, the journalists Carlos del Amor and Ismael Galiana, and the actress Pepa Aniorte.