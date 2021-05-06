The Association of Magistrates and Officials of the National Justice (AMFJN), the Bar Association of the city of Buenos Aires, and the organization will be Justice they repudiated the criticisms of President Alberto Fernández and Vice President Cristina Kirchner to the Court for its ruling on the face-to-face classes.

In a statement, the AMFJN chaired by Marcelo Gallo Tagle, stated “your deep concern by the succession and the style of declarations of the highest political authorities of the Nation ”.

“This Association encourages to respect the essential rules of the republican regime, which demand that each Power of the State comply with the functions assigned by the National Constitution, in compliance with the division of powers, “he said in a statement.

In this sense, he stated: “For this reason, the Magistrates and Judicial Officials and Public Ministries, vehemently wish that measure and prudence they reign in political and social debates, to give all citizens an example of respect for the rules that govern democratic life ”.

For its part, the organization Will Be Justice led by Raúl Aguirre Saravia and María Eugenia Talerico stated that “is inadmissible and contradictory that the President of the Republic, Dr. Alberto Fernández, claims to be a man who loves the rule of law, who respects judicial decisions, who has taught law at the University of Buenos Aires for more than 30 years and who, despite this , Faced with a ruling by the Supreme Court, he declared that he was saddened to see the decrepitude of the law converted into a sentence ”.

“In the same sense, the Vice President, Cristina Fernández de Kirchner, maintained that the aforementioned decision was a blow against the democratic institutions elected by popular vote, assimilating it to military coups, in a modern version,” added the entity.

“From Sera Justicia, a group of independent and non-partisan lawyers, we are committed to working for the strengthening of institutions and especially, for the independence of the Judiciary“This organization added in a statement.

In turn, the Bar Association of the city of Buenos Aires, which this week was chaired by Alberto Garay after the end of the mandate of Máximo Fonrouge, pointed out that “his worry by the recent declarations of authorities of the Nation whose expressions confront the independence of the entire Judicial Power and, in a particular way, of the Supreme Court of Justice of the Nation in its institutional role as final interpreter of the Constitution ”.

“The aforementioned assertions acquire special significance, since, beyond the facts and the law related to the relevant judicial case for the conflict between the City and the Nation regarding the educational issue, above all, they constitute an inadmissible practice that affects the fullness of the rule of law and respect for the separation of functions, as a guarantee of the limitation of power and control in the way in which it is exercised ”, the school concluded.