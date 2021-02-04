Amarna Miller (Madrid, 30 years old) assures that she gave up porn gradually, almost as a natural evolutionary process. “It was not an epiphany or anything like that,” he explains on the other end of the phone with a voice so angelic that it contrasts with the firmness of his speech and the leanness of his critical thinking. She is not “afraid to question” her surroundings. Perhaps that is why this young woman accumulates a professional background as extensive for her age as it is surprising in its content. She started out as a “sex worker”, according to her own denomination, and has continued as a collaborator in various media, lecturer, creator of gender content for different digital platforms, plastic artist (she has a degree in Fine Arts) and now, writer of essays related to female empowerment. His latest adventure is Virgins, wives, lovers and whores (Espasa), a kind of personal exorcism written in the first person that has served as therapy and where she gives the keys to this process of reconstruction of her image that has made her, in recent years, one of the most authoritative voices in the defense of the rights of women and the LGTBI collective.

She faces all this free of prejudice and convinced that “there is nothing wrong in assuming certain labels, as long as they are constructed from the inside out and not the other way around,” she explains. His theory is as follows: “Women have always had an identity built by the looks of others, that is why we have always been seen as wives, virgins, lovers or whores. They are words that have limited our identity, but that women can and must now use them in another way, reclaim those categories that also belong to us but are re-signified and reappropriate them in an empowering way ”. This is why Amarna Miller speaks openly of her beginnings as a pornographic actress as a sex worker who assumes with all her labels: “On more than one occasion they have wanted to ‘defend’ me publicly by stating that I worked in porn, but I never went bitch. As if in some way this difference places me in a higher step when it comes to measuring my social worth ”. She says that they have also tried to insult her by arguing that during her time in the film industry, X had sex in exchange for money. “Look at the definition in the RAE, see? You are a whore. Don’t try to deny it ‘, they have come to tell me. And I don’t mean to deny it, the stigma of the label bitch We have suffered all those who have manifested ourselves as active sexual subjects, regardless of whether or not we have dedicated ourselves to sex work ”, he admits in his book, where he values ​​that vulnerable groups such as the LGTBI have empowered themselves by appropriating other people’s terms with which who have historically wanted to humiliate them (“fag and dyke is a perfect example,” he says).

On ethical pornography, feminism and new masculinities, porn as a sex educator and the tyranny of beauty swing the theories with which Amarna Miller sweeps through social networks and accumulates hundreds of thousands of followers “Who are not afraid to question their environment and build critical thinking away from dogmas and conventions,” he says.

Baptized at birth as Marina, her stage name is a combination between an eastern region of the Nile River called Amarna and the surname she has borrowed from the writer Henry Miller. She grew up in the Madrid neighborhood of Vallecas and made her debut in the porn film industry at the age of 19, with a determination so surprising as to make it into a film directed and produced by herself (for five years she worked with her own production company, Omnia- X).

Although he assures that he has not said a definitive goodbye to pornography, in 2017 he voluntarily stopped shooting because it is no longer “a challenge”. “Let’s say I started to lose interest,” he explains with overwhelming ease. Likewise, as a defender of ethical pornography, she is aware that the porn industry is “very precarious”, a productive segment where there are no labor agreements and many rights are not respected. “This is how I have lived it and this is how I criticize it, but before it made up for me to work this way and now I don’t.”

With the same naturalness he faces the possible difficulties of this new professional path due to the prejudices he may suffer for having dedicated himself to the sex work: “The worst of porn has nothing to do with porn but with how society understands sex and the constant stigma you have to face,” he says. His nearly half a million subscribers to your Youtube channel seems not to think the same.