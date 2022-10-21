Cruz Azul has yet to define who will be its technical director and its sports director for the Clausura 2023 of Liga MX, but it is already looking for reinforcements. Although the winter transfer market has not yet started, the names of some candidates to reach the Celeste Machine are already beginning to sound.
Although it seems that there will be no bombing in the La Noria team, the intention of the board is clear: the team must be rejuvenated and certain positions strengthened. These are four elements that sound strong to wear blue in Clausura 2023.
‘El Pollo’ has practically not counted for Chivas de Guadalajara during the last year and it seems that he will leave the institution this winter. Cruz Azul would be one of the teams interested in hiring the strong defender due to the lack of players that the club has in that position. Briseño would compete with Julio César Domínguez, Ramiro Funes Mori and Rafael Guerrero to win a position.
The 19-year-old player had a great breakthrough in the first division, but inexplicably ceased to be considered by Ricardo Cadena as the days passed. Pérez Bouquet was sent to Tapatío by technical decision and lost the possibility of adding minutes in Liga MX. Cruz Azul would be interested in adding to the Chivas jewel.
Maxi Araujo is one of the elements that will generate more interest in the winter market in Liga MX. The versatile Puebla player is in the sights of America and Cruz Azul. The 22-year-old can play all the way down the left flank.
The 32-year-old Uruguayan striker has had a more than acceptable year in Liga MX with Atlético de San Luis. The former Palermo and CSKA Moscow player had 11 goals and two assists in 35 games.
