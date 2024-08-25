Within the leadership of the Monterrey Football Club they continue trying to reinforce their squad with the recent arrival to the bench of Martin Demichelis and according to information from Diego Armando Medina of TUDN in the program Insidersafter the failure of the signing of Orbelin Pineda coming from the AEK Athensthe institution is considering other options shortly.
“Today the circumstances have changed completely… Maxi Meza left them and they need to fill that foreigner spot and the issue of Orbelín Pineda is down or about to be down, the reality is that Rayados cannot wait any longer and will try Plan B,” he revealed.
One of the elements that have been in the log is the Mexican Ambriz from The Beast.
“The Fidel Ambriz issue is one of the main ones that sports analytics has been developing and analyzing, but all of this was with ‘Tano’ Ortiz.”
Don’t forget to follow us on our Instagram account as well, 90min_enand our Twitter account, @90minespanol!
TUDN He was able to find out that there is a specific player who is to the liking and pleasure of Demichelis To get to Rayados, it is about Pablo Solariwho is the number one option at the moment.
“23 years old, left-footed, born on March 22, 2001… Pablo Solari, this midfielder who can play on the left, in the center, on the right, who scored goals and gave seven assists in the River Plate championship with Demichelis, is so far the number 1 option in mind to replace Maxi Meza, but I can’t say that he’s the only one and that they’re going to go for him,” said the journalist.
As if that were not enough, according to information from Sports Multimediatwo players who play in Europe could be options for the Gang, the Argentine Lucas Ocampo from Seville and Memphis Depay Former Atlético de Madrid player revealed this Jose Manuel Elguetajournalist from Channel 6 Sports,
Let the Argentine know Oliver Torres, ‘Tecatito’ Corona and Sergio Canales could be a factor in making the signing a reality.
“Lucas Ocampos is a real and viable option after the delay in Orbelín Pineda, they want that player on the left wing. In addition, he knows Óliver Torres, Tecatito Corona and obviously Sergio Canales, who although they were not teammates, were in the Spanish league,” he said.
About Memphis Depay, Elgueta He made it clear that it is a very difficult option for him to come to Monterrey, because even though he is a free agent, his high salary makes it difficult for the Dutchman to arrive.
“The Memphis Depay case has been heard. Let me tell you that it is far from certain despite the fact that he is a free agent. Juventus wanted to take him, they offered him 5 million euros a year and he said no, Monterrey would have to do a lot of convincing to see if they could get the Dutch player who has a big market. They are taking their time to make the best decision, he will surely end up in Arab football or something like that that will pay him a lot more dollars than Monterrey is allowed to pay,” he concluded.
#reinforcements #arrive #Monterrey #closing #Apertura #market
Leave a Reply