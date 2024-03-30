Club América, with everything and who were the champions of the 2023 Apertura Tournament, chose to just reinforce themselves for Clausura 2024, but at the same time, they already had some casualties, which is why the Azulcrema management and coaching staff will look for specific elements to reinforce the squad prior to the second half of the year where they will play for several titles.
During this first half of the year they are competing for the two-time championship and for the Concacaf Champions Cup 2024while for the second semester they will do the same for the Liga MX and in addition, they will seek to win the Leagues Cup 2024 and for this they want to shore up the defense with Alan Montes and Ricardo Chavez: the average with Erick Aguirre and Erick Sanchez: finally they would try to Eduardo Aguirre as substitute for Henry Martin in the attack.
It is expected that for the central zone Sebastian Caceres come out, likewise, Nestor Araujosince this would not be part of their plans, that is why they would seek to incorporate the young man Alan Montes of 1.93 meters from the Necaxa Club, in the same way on the right side they intend to Ricardo Chaveza player that the coach already knows from his time at Atlético de San Luis, in addition, Erick Aguirre who could contribute as a right back or defensive midfielder.
Since casualties are also expected in the midfield, such as possibly that of Alvaro Fidalgo and Richard Sanchez and just like Aguirre could join in this position, too Erick Sanchez It is intended. Finally, they would look for a center forward who is the substitute for Henry Martinafter Illian Hernandez has not met expectations and one of those chosen would be Eduardo Aguirre.
It should be remembered that he recently left Jonathan Rodriguezso they could go for another left winger that gives competition to Brian Rodriguez and Julian Quiñones.
