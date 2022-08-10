👹 Devils of 11 ideal… Matchday 7 🔥 Jean Meneses

🔥 Ignacio Ambriz #ElRojoesTodo | #Opening2022 pic.twitter.com/d4TccOJkCG – Toluca FC (@TolucaFC) August 9, 2022

And it is that each of the pieces they signed has been important for the first half of the competition, starting from the goal, where there was a lot of insecurity and uncertainty, so they bet on an old acquaintance of the league like the Brazilian Tiago Volpiwho raised titles with Queretaro and now it has given peace of mind to the arch of the choriceros.

For Tiago Volpi leadership is a permanent objective#diablostwitteros pic.twitter.com/pl2F8tHmvd – Andrés González (@andresglezr) August 8, 2022

the Columbian Andres Mosquera He has become that leader of the defense that was so lacking, achieving a good understanding with the Chilean Valber Huertaapart from the arrival of the also Colombian Brayan Angle he solidified the wing, as he does a great job both in defense and attack, also being another leader in the bottom half.

It does EVERYTHING! Andrés Mosquera has fallen like a glove to the @TolucaFC. Now it was his turn to score against an adverse scenario to draw against Puebla. TOP hiring! pic.twitter.com/DW6YcYLgFp – Liga BBVA MX (@LigaBBVAMX) August 3, 2022

One of the poorest situations of the scarlet in the past was their attack, which changed radically, giving way to the Spanish Ian Gonzalez and the Argentine alexis canelo to bring the Paraguayan Carlos Gonzalezwho was barely reunited with his first goal with the red house.

Little is said about what my boy Jean Meneses plays He doesn’t just play you on the wing, he dribbles, he gets into the center, he has speed and fights all the balls with some 🥚🥚 Today he nailed a great goal Quite possibly I’ll put his number on my shirt… He’s becoming my favorite player pic.twitter.com/KAFVsknxPM – Neto Rodríguez (@NetoRdgz) August 8, 2022

However, Rayados de Monterrey cannot be left out either, since the signings of the Uruguayan Rodrigo Aguirre and the Argentine German Berterame They have also been effective in putting La Pandilla as the best attack with 17 goals, apart from recovering their scorer Rogelio Funes Mori which adds up to four and is only below Santiago Gimenezwho left for the Netherlands.