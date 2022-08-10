Although they still do not reach the level of high expectations, at least Toluca has looked much better than last semester when most assumed that it would be one of the contenders for the title and did not even reach the playoffs, having to pay the famous fine for being one of the last three in the matter of quotients.
Ignatius Ambriz took the reins of Red Devils since Clausura 2022, bringing people he totally trusts, but not even that helped him to get the Mexican club out of its terrible crisis, although at least, this time, being in the general leadership, there is no possibility that destabilize again and be out of the fight for the Liga MX title.
And it is that each of the pieces they signed has been important for the first half of the competition, starting from the goal, where there was a lot of insecurity and uncertainty, so they bet on an old acquaintance of the league like the Brazilian Tiago Volpiwho raised titles with Queretaro and now it has given peace of mind to the arch of the choriceros.
Although they are still far from being the best defense, they have done things much better compared to Clausura 2022, where they were one of the defenses with the most goals; The renewal of the central defense has been fundamental because the previous defenders were not up to the situation and left.
the Columbian Andres Mosquera He has become that leader of the defense that was so lacking, achieving a good understanding with the Chilean Valber Huertaapart from the arrival of the also Colombian Brayan Angle he solidified the wing, as he does a great job both in defense and attack, also being another leader in the bottom half.
The additions of Marcel Ruizthe versatile Ferdinand Navarro, Sebastian Saucedothe Ecuadorian Jordan Sierra and the Chilean Jean Meneses they gave strength to the midfield, taking into account that most of them are starters, contributing goals and assists to put the club as the second most powerful offense by converting 14 touchdowns.
One of the poorest situations of the scarlet in the past was their attack, which changed radically, giving way to the Spanish Ian Gonzalez and the Argentine alexis canelo to bring the Paraguayan Carlos Gonzalezwho was barely reunited with his first goal with the red house.
Nacho He has been able to combine his pieces, since all these reinforcements fell wonderfully for the rest of the squad that, perhaps, did not feel sheltered, that is, the Uruguayan Leo Fernandez, Raul Lopez, Haret Ortega, Jorge Torres Nile, Daniel Alvarezthe brazilian Camilo SanvezzoChilean Claudio Baeza and others, so in less than a year they have been able to connect and aim for great things both in this tournament and in future ones.
However, Rayados de Monterrey cannot be left out either, since the signings of the Uruguayan Rodrigo Aguirre and the Argentine German Berterame They have also been effective in putting La Pandilla as the best attack with 17 goals, apart from recovering their scorer Rogelio Funes Mori which adds up to four and is only below Santiago Gimenezwho left for the Netherlands.
On the other side of the coin are those who were reinforced poorly or little and are being pitiful, that is, Chivas, Mazatlan Y Queretaroand others who added hires, but there is no big difference, such as America, Blue Cross, Atlas, tigers Y braves. Undoubtedly, Toluca He was the one who thought best when shaping his squad.
Don’t forget to follow us also on our Instagram account, 90min_enand our Twitter account, @90minespanish!
For more from Mauricio Gasca, follow him on Twitter as well! @Melocrab!
#reinforcements #Toluca #responded #Opening #led #fight #top
Leave a Reply