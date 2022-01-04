Do not comply with the reinforcements of Jesus Angulo Y Sebastian Cordova, the UANL Tigers seek to sign another element to close their lines for the start of the Clausura 2022 tournament and it would be another French footballer, due to the success of André-Pierre Gignac They have not stopped in search of another quality Gaul.
The technical body headed by Miguel Herrera needs to reinforce its central defense after the departure of Francisco Meza and the possible departure of Carlos Salcedo abroad, therefore there has been talk of the supposed interest in the French central defender from the Spartak of Moscow, Samuel Gigot.
The 28-year-old central defender has an unmatched multifunctionality, being primarily a central defender, but also being able to assume responsibilities as a pivot or right back.
As a footballer he has had the opportunity to play in France with AC Aries, in Belgium with KV Kortrijk Y KAA Ghent, and in Russia with the Spartak Moscow.
He is currently valued at the highest point in his career in 11 million euros, according to the portal Transfermarkt and he has a contract until the summer of 2022 so he could well arrive as a free agent next summer.
His value is still quite high by the standards of Monterrey football, but surely if the felines want to recruit him this winter a reasonable offer could be considered by the Russian team, since the following semester they could not obtain any economic benefit for the player if he decides not renew your contract.
