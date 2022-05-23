Tigres did not have the season they wanted. The UANL team was eliminated in the Clausura 2022 semifinals by Atlas and lost the chance to fight for another title. The second most valuable squad in Liga MX added a new failure in the management of Miguel Herrera. A sector of the fans has vehemently criticized ‘Louse’ for his statements and some decisions on the pitch.
For the Apertura 2022 there will be no excuses: the cats have to reach the final. For this objective, it is clear that Tigres needs to strengthen certain areas that have given them real headaches. Through social networks, a large group of fans asked their board to sign Gustavo Gómez, defender and captain of Palmeiras.
Through a post on Facebook, the Somos Tigres page asked Miguel Herrera and manager Mauro Doehner to hire the 29-year-old Paraguayan central defender. According to the Transfermarkt portal, Gómez’s contract with Palmeiras expires until December 31, 2024 and his letter is valued at 8.80 million dollars.
The former Libertad de Paraguay, Lanús and AC Milan soccer player arrived in Palmeiras in August 2018 and immediately caused an impact on the Brazilian team. With this picture he adds more than 170 games and 18 goals.
Tigres has Jesús Angulo, Igor Lichnovsky, Diego Reyes, Hugo Ayala and Juan José Purata in this position. However, none of them have managed to provide defensive solidity to the felines’ base team. Guido Pizarro, a natural holdout, has had to occupy this position in the last two tournaments.
