The team of the Chivas del Guadalajara it has become one of the rivals to beat at the start of the Clausura 2023 Tournament, this due to their performance in the preseason where they achieved a total of 18 scores.
Despite the fact that the news of possible reinforcements continues to be conspicuous by their absence, coach Veljko Paunovic remains calm and continues to work for the matchday 1 game.
So far, only Ronaldo Cisneros and Daniel Ríos have signed up, although a return is approaching that makes the fans happy.
The front Jose Juan Macias He is getting closer to reappearing on the professional courts and continues in rehabilitation, soon to train alongside his other teammates.
It was in a video shared through the club’s official networks where ‘JJ’ was seen doing multiple exercises with the ball on the Akron Stadium field.
According to information from the latest medical report, it is expected that it will be in mid-January when the Mexican attacker joins the physical work with the rest of the squad. It was July 22 when Jose Juan Macias He suffered an anterior cruciate ligament injury, which meant that he was not considered for the Mexican team,
