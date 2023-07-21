The Cruz Azul Football Club is working at forced marches to have its reinforcement in defense, Willer Ditta in the League Cupbecause he still does not have his visa to enter the United States.
According to sources of ESPN, the soccer player had his appointment on Thursday, July 20, 2023 for the approval of his visa. In this way, the sky-blue team expected the document to be approved and could travel to the United States on Friday to meet with the team, however, this will not be the case and from the outset the player will not see action this Friday.
For now, the defender remains in Mexico City, waiting for his process to be approved by the United States government and he can participate. League Cuptournament that starts activities this Friday, July 21.
“Both the coaching staff and the player have been informed at all times of the status of the process, which depends on the government of the United States of America,” Cruz Azul said in a statement.
Ditta He has had problems since he arrived in the capital. First, the Machine could not register the player, because his international transfer did not arrive. That was because Newell’s Old Boys, his former team, was asking for a guarantee of payment.
The defender was able to debut until matchday three, against Tijuana. Now, the Colombian did not travel to the United States, because he does not have a visa, so it is expected that he will be approved in the next few hours and he can meet with the team in the United States.
Ditta will not be able to see action against him inter miamiof Lionel Messibut you can possibly already see activity from the following commits.
