During a good part of the 20th century, Colombia bet all its cards on an industry protected by the import substitution policy to avoid, in theory, the purchase of items such as textiles or processed foods abroad. The result, however, was modest. And the economic liberalization of the 1990s broke with history, taking hundreds of companies with it and expelling many others. To give an idea of ​​the decline, it is enough to remember that in 2003 the assembly of the National Association of Industrialists (ANDI) decided to change its name to the National Association of Entrepreneurs (it still maintains, curiously, the “I” of its original acronym). .

The electoral proposal of today’s President Gustavo Petro attracted public attention: Reindustrialize the country? The idea was based on the limitations that Colombia experienced during the pandemic, like most countries, to supply itself with countless products that began to become scarce due to the closure of the borders. This is how the Administration of Iván Duque (2018-2022) focused on reviving the production of vaccines that the country once had.

Although it seemed complex, the signing of a contract to operate, through a public-private alliance, a first injectable factory in Bogotá was announced last April. Since then no further progress has been made, to such an extent that President Petro has privately expressed his annoyance at the paralysis of the project.

Beyond scattered cases such as the above, today there is no public document with details of the progressive government’s reindustrialization policy. Some general ideas can be consulted in the campaign plan, and one or another loose article in the National Development Plan contains passages that the economist Diego Cortés describes as timid. It is known that, in addition to the pharmaceutical sector, the plan covers the areas of alternative energy and sustainable mobility; agriculture; aerospace and intelligence industry; and one labeled “Territories and business fabric”.

In the opinion of the economist Jaime Acosta, the panorama is insufficient: “There are no clear goals. There are no very well-defined strategic programs. Much less a document that defines the resources”.

At the beginning of May it emerged that the president signed a memorandum of understanding in Madrid with the European consortium Airbus, one of the giants of the aerospace sector based in Toulouse (France). The agreement, publicized as part of the reindustrialization plan, contemplates the manufacture of aircraft parts, as well as the development of unmanned aerial systems, or ‘drones’, in Colombia. “President Petro has said,” recalls Acosta, “that attracting large investments like that is not enough.” The economist does not doubt that hundreds of jobs would be generated with an Airbus factory and many people would be trained in high technologies, but he warns about the risks involved in starting up without a roadmap that takes into account the “chain that will develop between the sectors involved, or the scientific and development capacities that it will imply”.

Veteran economist Hernando Gómez Buendía affirms that it is a “quijotada”. He argues that the country missed the opportunity to stimulate an industry based on innovation, science and technology for more than half a century: “It is a salute to the flag that arrives at the wrong time. And in the event that Colombia follows the path of Mexico, President Petro would be going against some of the bases of his political project.

He is also director of the opinion journalism portal Reason public explains that the Mexican industry has taken a second wind in recent years due to growing US investment. A phenomenon that falls within the commercial pulse to displace China from the region. But Gómez Buendía lists some of the problems derived from a commercial alliance with some complex features: “Low wages for workers, little collection of taxes for the State due to preferential tariffs for foreign companies and environmental degradation.”

For now, and waiting for more details to be known about the future of the Colombian reindustrialization plan, Acosta says that one of the obstacles is rooted in the lack of commitment of the Petro ministers. An inexplicable fact, he adds, taking into account the hypothetical benefits that a well-defined policy would bring: “I am convinced that within 20 years the country would have assured the substitution of oil and coal imports.”

Cortés estimates, along the same lines, that it is “an opportunity to diversify our productive matrix.” He emphasizes that the current debate has nothing to do with a return to the gray industrial world of the 19th and 20th centuries: “It is a good time to think about creating new and better manufactured products. We cannot remain stuck indefinitely in the same commercial relationship with the world through the mining-energy sector”.

The other idea of ​​the Government is to strengthen the temperate automotive sector, which has been in decline since 2011, when some 154,000 vehicles were produced. According to ANDI figures, Colombia has only 3 assembly plants, to which is added some capacity installed since the last century in the manufacture of auto parts.

In line with the publicized “petrismo” energy transition announcement, in February the intention of the American General Motors to install the first electric vehicle assembly plant in the region in Colombia was announced. Ultimately, it is another attractive announcement, but one that the experts do not quite fit into the puzzle of a blurred public policy like the others: “It is that Colombia has skipped the steps on the road to development,” concludes Hernando Gomez Buendia.

In his opinion, the country jumped from a “consistent but incomplete” industrialization process to a model dependent on oil income without investing in research. A basic requirement to become a modern society and participate in this kind of third industrial revolution that the Government of Gustavo Petro is proposing.

