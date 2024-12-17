In 2024, the Reina Sofía Museum has reinforced its collections with a total of 470 works by artists such as the Spanish Ángeles Santos, José Pérez Ocaña, Colita, Pilar Albarracín, Ana Laura Aláez, Carles Congost, Joan Morey or Cristina Lucas, or artists foreigners such as André Masson, Alice Rahon, Allan McCollum, Regina José Galindo, Miguel Ángel Rojas or Yasumasa Morimura, among others.

In figures, it is summarized as follows: of the works that the museum has acquired, 50 percent are by female artists. Of those that the ministry has acquired attached to the museum, 72 percent are women artists. The amount contributed by Reina Sofía was 1,326,327.5 euros and that of Culture was 1,137,798.45 euros. Donations worth 2.7 million have been received and the Reina Sofía Museum Foundation has deposited works worth 2.7 million.

The main objective of the Reina Sofía Museum’s acquisitions has been to incorporate works by artists from recent decades that were still a gap in the collections’ stories. From this period, works by Spanish artists such as Joan Morey, Carles Congost, Ramon Guillén-Balmes and Rubén Grilo have been added.

This year, special emphasis has been placed on the acquisition of Spanish female artists – from the 1980s to the present – ​​who either did not have representation in the Museum or, if they did, were weakly represented. This is the case of Pilar Albarracín, Elena Mendizábal, Alicia Framis, Ana Laura Aláez, Susy Gómez, Cristina Lucas, Belén Uriel, Tamara Arroyo, Nieves Correa or Cabello/Carceller, among others.









Auction opportunities

The reinforcement of the artistic discourses that proliferated during the 70s in the Transition increased with the experimentation with the sculpture of Sergi Aguilar or the inflatables of Josep Ponsatí, with the pop painting of Carme Aguadé and with representatives of the countercultures of the moment such as José Pérez Ocaña, Carlos Forns Bada, Julujama, Roberto González Fernández, Zush or an important complete series by the artist Colita, who died at the beginning of 2024, which was exhibited in the Galeria Pecanis in Mexico linked to the Spanish exile.

Regarding modernity, it is worth highlighting the purchase of three paintings made in the 1950s by Helios Gómez and titled ‘Woman with pitcher, dead and naked tree’, ‘Naked woman with wagon’ and ‘Two naked women’.

As a national public institution, the Reina Sofía Museum has the opportunity to bid at auctions on key opportunities for the narratives of its collections. Through this resource, pieces by the Cuban Antonia Eiriz, by the Spanish modern artists Carme Cortés i Lladó and Laura Albéniz, or a set of concrete poetry pieces by Fernando Millán from the early 70s have been acquired.

Donation from Juana de Aizpuru

As far as donations are concerned, the one made by gallery owner Juana de Aizpuru stands out for an approximate value of one and a half million euros and which includes numerous works by Spanish artists from the 90s and early 2000s – a generation underrepresented in the Reina Sofía Museum Collection–, some historical pieces by contemporary Andalusian artists represented by the gallery and, in addition, an important group of pieces by German painters and sculptors linked to the gallery from its beginnings in the 70s.

The artist Concha Jerez has donated an important installation Identity of a geographical space – Plaza de Colón in Madrid through some bureaucratic elements identifying its limits (1983-1986), which was her contribution to the legendary exhibition Fuera de forma . Also noteworthy is the donation of 17 works of art made and donated by the Japanese artist Yasumasa Morimura (from the Juana de Aizpuru Gallery). Also the private donation from collector Juan Várez of Fernando Bryce’s piece Vision of Western Painting (2002). In total, the donation of 159 works by 48 artists has been received, the value of which would amount to 2,700,000 euros.

On the part of the Ministry of Culture, which invests a total of 1,137,798.45 euros in 139 works by 85 artists, an attempt has been made to place emphasis on the opportunity criteria offered by the different auctions, focusing on the acquisition of artists from the historical and modern avant-garde in the Collection, such as a nude by Joaquín Sunyer, ‘Los gallos rojo’ (1935) by André Masson or ‘Forest fire’ (1946) by the Mexican-based French surrealist Alice Rahon.