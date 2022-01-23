The Cameroonian offers a massive performance against his former sparring partner: victory by unanimous decision. Flyweight: Figueiredo returns to champion, defeated Moreno

It ends like in the discounted movies, with rivals hugging. And just like in the movies, the rivalry between these two brought with it a long story, stripped away by the media and the two during the week. Then the cage closes, and there is the match: Francis Ngannou remains Ufc heavyweight champion, after five rounds in which he played cat and mouse with Cyril Gane. And where he proved that he is not only the man with the strongest punch in the world, but that he also knows how to win in terrains that are not very congenial to him such as ground fighting, wall grappling, defensive grappling. A baggage of a fighting legend.

The match – It starts with the two touching their gloves, just like when they were sparring a few years ago, then gets on exactly as expected: Ngannou towering in the center looking for the opportunity to unleash the right, Gane around looking for quick shots, try to sapping him with mobility and kicks in the legs. However, in the third round he takes too much confidence and Ngannou, who until then looked like a bear playing with bees, grabs his leg during a football attempt and knocks him to the ground. A wrestling body slam, a situation from which Gane spends a lot to get out and comes out weakened even in morale. Because from here on Ngannou takes the match, crumpling the opponent’s gameplan. And even when in the last round Gane plays the last good card, and manages to bring him to the ground going close to close holds in the arm and leg, the champion comes out with apparent ease. He did not beat his opponent by knockout as he had promised, but his performance perhaps goes even further: he showed in the match more charged for him on an emotional level that he was not a true complete martial artist. See also 5 things the Mexican women's team left us in 2021

fly – In the other belt match, Deiveson Figueiredo takes back the Moscow weight title from Brandon Moreno after five beautiful and very tight rounds of almost boxing. The judges rewarded the initiative and the specific weight of a couple of right-footed shots that made the Mexican waver, who for his part had a good volume of shots but played a lot of throw-in. Between the two it does not end here: at the end of the match the champion, with the belt on his shoulder and the support of the legend Henry Cejudo – who trained him for this match – offered his rival the opportunity for a rematch, also in Mexico . It can be done, the division is their stuff.

PRELIMINARY – Moscow women: Jasudavicius (Can) beats Hansen (USA) by dec. unanimous; Paglia women: Demopoulos (Usa) beats Juarez (Arg) by submission (armbar); Lightweight: Frevola (Usa) beats Valdez (Mes) by ko; Gallo: Gravely (Usa) beats Oliveira (Bra) by unanimous decision; Welter: Della Maddalena (Nzl) beats Rodriguez (USA) by ko; Gallo: Henry (USA) beats Barcelos (Bra) by unanimous decision. See also Remains of dismembered homosexual couple found in plastic bags

MAIN CARD – Welter: Morales (Ven) beats Giles (Usa) by ko; Gallo: S. Nurmagomedov (Rus) defeats Stamann (Usa) by submission (guillotine); Welter: Pereira (Bra) beats Fialho (Por) by unanimous decision; For the Moscow weight title: Figueiredo (Bra) beats Moreno (Mes) by unanimous decision; For the heavyweight title: Ngannou (Cam) beats Gane (Fra) by unanimous decision.

January 23, 2022 (change January 23, 2022 | 07:28)

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED

.

#reign #Ngannou #remains #Ufc #heavyweight #champion #dominated #Gane #rounds