May 9. One date, yet another, for the long list of records broken by Elizabeth II. This Monday the 96-year-old British woman breaks her own measurements again and becomes the third monarch who has been on the throne for the longest time. 70 years and 92 days of her reign contemplate her, which therefore allows her to surpass John II of Liechtenstein in time and obtain the bronze medal in such matters. She is only surpassed by two kings: Bhumibol Adulyadej of Thailand, who died in 2016, and the famous Louis XIV of France. Elizabeth II will overtake the former from the right in a matter of weeks: she reigned for 70 years and 126 days, so in just over a month Elizabeth II could obtain the silver medal. More complex will be the fact of achieving the podium, because the famous sun king he reigned in the seventeenth century for 72 years and just over three months. To reach that date, the queen would have to reign until the end of May 2024 and, therefore, be 98 years old.

The point is that His Graceful Majesty’s state of health is not in the best of times. Her mobility is greatly reduced; in fact, there are hardly any images of her in motion in recent months, only her arrival at her funeral for her husband, Philip of Edinburgh, held at Westminster Abbey at the end of March, where she was seen using a cane. Other than that, it’s all photos. The queen has declined to participate in the famous parties that the royal family throws in Buckingham gardens late in the spring to raise funds for charitable causes; Carlos and Camila, together with Guillermo and Kate Middleton, will be the hosts. So reduced is her mobility that it is unknown if she will attend the always solemn opening of the British Parliament tomorrow, Tuesday. A formal act for which she gave up wearing the heavy crown she used to wear a couple of years ago. But from there to missing it there is a big difference: she has only been absent twice and more than six decades ago. It was in 1959 and 1963, she was pregnant with her two young children, Andrés and Eduardo.

It is precisely this fragile health that has defined part of the celebrations for his Platinum Jubilee, his 70 years on the throne, which will be held in early June. The queen is not one for tours of the Commonwealth, but she is not even one for visiting British nations. That is why she has been placing her descendants in different destinations to which it is essential to pay a visit. On that long weekend from June 2 to 5, William of England and Kate, his wife, will go to Wales; his eldest daughter, Anne of England, will be in Scotland; and his youngest son, the discreet and highly valued Edward of Wessex, and his wife, Sofia, will visit Northern Ireland.

These visits reinforce even more the message that in the festivities, as in the family, its participants are a closed circle, more and more. On Friday it was learned that neither the queen’s third son, Andrés, repudiated for his links with the pedophile Jeffrey Epstein, nor Henry of England and his wife, Meghan Markle, will be at the golden moment of the celebrations, the greeting from the Buckingham balcony. Only active members and their children and, where appropriate, grandchildren will attend. After two years of chaotic reorganization of the Windsor house, the palace wants to shield any presence that smacks of scandal or wasted money (more after Andrés’s millionaire agreement with his victim, which has been confidential; or after Enrique’s expensive reform and Meghan for a house they never used). For this reason, it has been stressed that “after careful consideration”, the decision has been to limit that act on day 2 to “members of the royal family who carry out official public commitments on behalf of the queen”.

Neither Andrés nor the Sussexes will be in Buckingham, but that does not exclude them from appearing in London, or attending one of the Jubilee events. Or that is the message that Enrique and Meghan intend to send, that of their possible presence at these celebrations, something that, more than Elizabeth II, would place the focus on them and their children: Archie has not set foot in the United Kingdom since he is a baby and one-year-old Lilibet has not yet been to her father’s home country. All this when, after all, what the country seeks is to lower the level of drama of these two years —both in general due to the pandemic and in its royal family, with so many changes and deaths— and celebrate what would be her record monarch, who against all expectations has far surpassed her great-great-grandmother, Victoria, making the Elizabethan period the most extended in the history of the United Kingdom.