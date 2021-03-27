This Saturday was celebrated in the Palau Sant Jordi in Barcelona a pilot test platform-driven Festivals for Safe Culture with a concert offered by the band Love of Lesbian. The maximum capacity allowed has been 5,000 people, who have previously had to undergo an antigen test to be able to access the enclosure and their temperature has also been taken.

According to sources from the organization to Europa Press, only 6 attendees with a ticket tested positive and could not enter. The concert started 30 minutes late due to access controls, since people had to be accredited and show the negative of the diagnostic test in a mobile application.

Security measures

Once inside, the participants they did not keep social distance, although they did have to wear an FFP2 mask provided by the promoters of the event. As additional security measures, the pavilion was prepared with a ventilation mechanism, had hydroalcoholic gel and access to bar and toilets were differentiated by groups.

This test is based on the pioneering clinical trial of the Sala Apolo in Barcelona organized on December 12th by Primavera Sound and the Foundation to Fight AIDS and Infectious Diseases. As happened in that event, experts from the Germans Trias i Pujol Hospital have supervised all the sanitary measures of the show.

Autonomous authorities attended

The concert has been attended by various Catalan authorities: the Minister of Culture of the Generalitat, Àngels Ponsa; that of Territory and Sustainability, Damia Calvet; the Secretary General of Health of the Generalitat, Marc Ramentol, and the deputy mayor of Barcelona Janet Sanz.

Ramentol declared to the media that he hopes that studies such as this Saturday allow “to open the doors and regain normality of cultural life respecting the maximum legal guarantees and with the maximum rigor and health security in the face of the coronavirus “.