Users considered the best rehearsal of the Russian singer Manizha (Manizha Sangin) at Eurovision after the first day of preparation. results published on the competition website Wiwibloggs.

Visitors now have access to footage from rehearsals of artists from seven countries: Lithuania, Slovenia, Russia, Sweden, Australia, North Macedonia and Ireland. As a result, 2,079 people voted for the song Russian Woman (“Russian woman”), which constituted 35.81 percent of all votes. The second place was taken by the representative of Lithuania The Roop with the song Discoteque – 1293 votes or 22.27 percent. The third was the Irish Lesley Roy with the song Maps (926 votes, 15.95 percent).

The footage taken at the rehearsal shows that at first the singer appears on stage in a huge dress made from scraps of fabric sent to her by women from all over the country. The performer will continue her performance in red overalls, symbolizing the hard work of Russian women.

Earlier, Manizha admitted that she had “somewhat changed” the lyrics of the controversial contest song. She explained that she wanted with her performance “not to bounce off the wall, but to break it.”

The Eurovision Song Contest will take place from 18 to 22 May in Rotterdam. Manizha will perform at number three in the first semi-final. The competition in Russia will be broadcasted by Channel One.