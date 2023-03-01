The Autonomous Community, through the Ministry of the Presidency, Tourism, Culture and Sports, will allocate 5.5 million euros to assume “the entire rehabilitation project of the Central Cinema of Cartagena and its annex building in three years.” This was explained this Wednesday by the regional president, Fernando López Miras, during the presentation of the “definitive” restoration project at the Regional Museum of Modern Art (Muram). To begin with, the Ministry includes a game of 700,000 euros in this year’s accounts. “This year we will invest the first 700,000 euros to start the rehabilitation and adaptation of the Central Cinema as a multipurpose center for cultural activities,” announced López Miras. No dates were specified for the bidding for the works.

During their speeches, both the president of the Community and the mayoress of Cartagena, Noelia Arroyo, congratulated themselves on the progress of a project that began to take its first steps when the Community acquired the old cinema from a real estate agency in December 2016. The intention was to convert the Central Cinema before this year into a scenic and cultural center capable of revitalizing social life in the historic center, but we will have to wait three more years. “All the steps have been carefully followed to guarantee a correct acquisition and rehabilitation, with transparency and participation,” said López Miras to justify the delays. The appeals filed by MC and various contestants also delayed the process.

Noelia Arroyo thanked the architects Pedro Pitarch and Manuel Burgos de Andrés, whose proposal was chosen among the 29 that were submitted to the ideas contest, for their “sensitivity and collaboration to integrate the contributions of the Cartagena cultural sector.” Pedro Pitarch explained the singularities of the rehabilitation project, which according to his words, “has improved a lot with respect to the competition.” It includes setting up a projection room, spaces for recreational activity workshops and holding conferences or exhibitions. The architects have prioritized the recovery of the original façade and restoring the current roof that “is in decay.” “We developed a very simple house-by-the-roof strategy,” Pitarch said.