Most of the diseases whose prevalence is increasing year after year, such as obesity, diabetes, autism, thyroid function disorders, fertility problems and cancer, are due to the interaction of our genes with the environment. In which we live. We cannot change our genes, but we can improve the environment, make it healthier, and thus reduce the probability of suffering from these diseases. No one doubts that chemistry has provided us with great advances that have improved and continue to improve our lives, but the toll we pay is the deleterious effect of pollution on human health and the environment. It seems logical that, as affected, we demand that our toll be minimal.

Compounds called endocrine disruptors are a major part of the chemical pollution of our environment. They are called endocrine disruptors because they work by altering the action of our hormones, such as insulin released by the β-cell of the pancreas or thyroxine released by the thyroid gland. They do it in subtle ways, at low concentrations to which most of us are exposed, altering the expression of our genes, especially during fetal development and childhood. As a result, a part of the population becomes more prone to obesity, diabetes, autism, and testicular and breast cancer.

Bisphenol-A (BPA) is currently the most studied endocrine disruptor, its relationship with numerous diseases having been demonstrated. BPA is found in most plastics and epoxy resins used in everyday objects, including food and drink packaging, and has been detected in the urine of virtually everyone in the EU.

Since April 19, 2023, the health of European citizens is in better condition due to the fact that the European Food Safety Authority (EFSA) has recognized that current exposure to BPA, through the diet, constitutes a high risk to human health. The new report considers that the current exposure limits for BPA far underestimate the damage that this component of plastics causes to human health, and establishes that the new exposure threshold should be 20,000 times lower than the current one. In practice it means eliminating BPA from all products in contact with food or drink, and it is expected that the European Commission will adopt the appropriate measures for this.

However, the problem of endocrine disruptors goes well beyond BPA. The European Commission has a list of more than 500 substances suspected of acting as endocrine disruptors, from which the study of more than 100 has been prioritized. It is important to highlight some points in the document published by EFSA on BPA, and they should be adopted as a standard in the future to regulate the rest of the chemical compounds suspected of acting as endocrine disruptors.

The current document analyzes the results obtained by independent scientific laboratories, something that has not always happened and that does not happen in agencies equivalent to EFSA in other countries; It must continue to be so and it should happen in agencies at a global level, including the Spanish Agency for Food Safety and Nutrition.

The document recognizes that BPA acts at low doses, that is, at the levels to which humans are exposed. Therefore, it must be accepted that other endocrine disruptors can do it as well. The document acknowledges that BPA has different effects at low and high doses. In fact, the lack of effect of high doses does not mean that low doses are safe. This property, relatively common in the case of endocrine disruptors, has very important consequences at the regulatory level and must be generally accepted.

The health problems caused by BPA and other endocrine disruptors are global, and therefore the EFSA document must be considered by regulatory agencies around the world if it is to improve human health globally. Undoubtedly, the result of the new EFSA reassessment is good news for public health in the EU, which today has the most protective health regulations in the world, but which can clearly be improved.

Professionally, I have participated in the scientific and regulatory journey of the BPA since its inception in the mid-90s of the last century. The research group that he directs has been a pioneer in unraveling the molecular mechanism that initiates the cellular effects of BPA and in revealing its role as a risk factor for diabetes. This news has made me happy, but with the feeling that it is late. Science moves at a much faster speed than regulation. The vision of scientists and regulatory authorities on the same problem is often different. It is necessary that science and regulation travel together if we want to effectively face the problems generated in our health as a consequence of the alteration of the environment by human activity.

