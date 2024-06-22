The economy is the main concern of Hispanics in this electoral campaign, but the issue of immigration – which has heated up in recent weeks with announcements and promises from both presidential candidates – is gaining positions among Latinos’ priorities. Eight in ten say that immigration policy will affect their vote in the November presidential elections and almost half believe it will be fundamental in their decision.

Although the border remains a key issue, what matters most to them is that legislators approve measures to grant citizenship to long-term undocumented migrants. The latest survey on Hispanics and immigration shows that for 53% of the voters questioned, the most important thing at the moment is to regularize migrants who have been residing and working in the country for years, and for 42% it is also important to give the citizenship to migrants who arrived in the country as children, the so-called “dreamers.”

“Like other Americans, Hispanic voters are frustrated with the situation at the border and are more likely than ever to support stronger security measures. But the greatest concern and priority of these voters continues to be relief for undocumented people with deep roots in the country. Securing the border and helping immigrants are not incompatible for Latino voters. “Latinos want immigration policies that are firm, fair and free of cruelty,” says Janet Murguía, president of the UnidosUS organization, responsible for the survey carried out among 800 voters in the States of Pennsylvania, Arizona and Nevada, key to tipping the balance. to one side or the other.

Border security also continues to be a hot topic. More than three-quarters of the Hispanics interviewed are concerned about the situation and almost half are “very concerned.” A large majority (82%) believes that the fight against human trafficking and the mafias that control it should be a priority of the next Administration and 58% support increasing border patrols and security.

Completing the border wall and deporting all undocumented immigrants, two measures widely promoted by the Republican candidate, Donald Trump, are not well received among Hispanics, but protecting them from expulsion from the country does not have their approval either.

Among Republican Hispanics, support for stricter measures to reduce immigration is greater. ”Republican Hispanic voters have a similar vision to Republicans of other races on immigration (…) and support more restrictive immigration policies such as increasing border security and increasing deportations,” emphasizes Brian Nienaber, vice president of The Tarrance Group. , in charge of the survey.

The exhibition was carried out before the president signed two executive orders on immigration. The first, which seeks to tackle the crisis unleashed by the massive arrival of immigrants at the border, limits the daily entry of immigrants to request asylum to 2,500. The second, announced this week, offers permanent residence permits to migrants married to US citizens. A rule by which it is estimated that half a million foreigners will benefit.

It remains to be seen the effects that this measure will have on the electorate, after immigration has weighed down the ranks of Hispanic Democrats and swelled those of Republicans. The surveys offer contradictory data: if the UnidosUS survey shows that 37% of Latinos prefer Biden compared to 35% who choose Trump when it comes to immigration policy, another survey shows that Hispanics opt for the republican.

Trust in Trump

The sample carried out between May 20 and April 5 by Equis in the States in which the presidential candidates are vying for the position shows that 41% of those surveyed trust the Republican candidate more than the Democrat Biden, which obtains 38% of favorable responses. 16% say they do not trust either of them. The difference is even greater among non-Hispanic voters, 49% prefer Trump compared to 34% who would support Biden.

Disappointment with Biden’s unfulfilled promises on immigration is the cause of the poor results that the Democrat obtains among Latino voters, since 72% believe that he did not carry out what was promised in the last elections. Among Latinos, however, Biden is likely to recover votes. “It should prioritize keeping families together by ensuring that undocumented immigrants do not separate them from their children and wives who are American citizens,” is one of the conclusions of the survey. The sample also reveals that Latinos support expanding permits for agricultural workers. Future polls will show whether the recent measures approved by the president reverse the trends.