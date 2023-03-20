It wouldn’t… Hidden past, on Saturday evening at NTR, starring: sports reporter Dione de Graaff (53). Presenter of skating, tennis and Formula 1. One of the regular faces of NOS Studio Sport, the editorial staff where she started as an intern at the age of 26, and stayed after that. She does.

After a week full of commotion about the monkey rock at the television program where – according to the sources of de Volkskrant – for years men determined who had a nice working week and who didn’t and where the boundaries of what was decent would often have been crossed – in that week, of all places, the baptismal certificate of that one woman who has worked there for many years was lifted. Coincidence of course – Hidden past is recorded, edited and programmed long in advance – but still a salient coincidence.

As far as I can tell, Dione de Graaff’s past is beyond reproach. Yes, there have been years when she laughed along with the majority. Last summer – long before the devastating Volkskrant article about the atmosphere at the editorial office – she said NRC that she had been laughed at. Now she said it when she didn’t find something funny (anymore) and she stood up for those who couldn’t or didn’t dare. It made me curious whether some of her characteristics came back in her family line. An ancestor called Derksen passed by – I’ll just keep that a coincidence. Through her father’s grandmothers we ended up in The Hague and even further back in Utrecht, where her relatives worked hard in a shabby house in a narrow, smelly alley (as a servant), but were unable to support their family. She could do something with that, said Dione de Graaff. That atmosphere of “poverty, workers and hard work” felt familiar.

In the course of the 19th century, the same family members moved to Willemsoord, to the colony of the society of benevolence. Poor townspeople were ‘re-educated’ there. According to the historian who showed her around the former colony, she should see it as a kind of reintegration process. After ten or twenty years, the families returned to society with an ‘improved attitude to life’. That also felt very logical, De Graaff thought. Working very hard to get yourself out of a sticky situation.

Even further in the family history, she met a patriot who fought valiantly against the Oranges. In a church on Terschelling, three ancestors turned out to be pastors one after the other. One also wrote and collected books – a German traveler notes in his diary that the preacher was “an unattractive, crooked-legged man” but with an “attractive library.” You will be told, Dione de Graaff smirked. So blunt and on the man.

Juicy yes, but not a drop of #MeToo

Tom Egbers (65), also a presenter of NOS Studio Sport, hoped that he was not the man described in the Volkskrant article about the TV program. He himself had called presenter Khalid Kasem to present his side of the story – live Khalid&Sophie to come and do. Friday night he did. He did not deny what was written in the newspaper. Yes, there was an affair, intense and lasting three years, and the aftermath, he admitted, has not been handled well. He acknowledged the barracks-like editorial culture, which was “quite spicy” for newcomers, and he meant that as a euphemism. He wasn’t or didn’t act angry or aggrieved – he’d pulled himself together, but that didn’t disguise what he was, a broken man. Halfway through the details he had to give viewers about his marriage, his adultery and the embarrassment about it, I got the feeling that his ‘case’ might be the tastiest, ripest, easiest fruit to pick in the newsroom. Yields a lot of juice, but it doesn’t contain a drop of #MeToo.