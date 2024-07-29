He sexually harassed a waitress youngerFour young people arrested for sexual harassment to a waitress; They are asking for 18 months in prison for sexual harassment of a waitress; The Supreme Court confirms one year in prison for abusing a waitress in a bar… In Vigo, Madrid, Palencia and Cadiz. This is just a small collection of regional headlines that appear on Google when searching for the terms “waitress” and “harassment”. It is just the tip of the iceberg, the episodes that are brought to court and that end in punishment for the men who commit them. But the iceberg is much bigger, an immense block of ice that is often ignored, but which all the waitresses consulted by this newspaper know first-hand, to a greater or lesser degree. These are episodes of sexual harassment that several of them classify as “habitual”.

“One Christmas, a group of guys at a company dinner touched my bum. They also secretly took photos of me and my colleague, without our consent,” says Elisa Lorente, 29, from Madrid, who has worked in several bars. The colleague with whom she suffered this episode is Ana de López, 28, from Madrid: “They touch your hip when you walk between the tables, they call you all kinds of names, they asked me to show them my tattoos, they asked me if I wanted to fuck, one time one of them sucked my hand when I was turning it around.” Ana Sánchez, a 37-year-old hotel employee from the Canary Islands, has also suffered similar problems: “You put up with slobs who give you their room number and tell you to go up. When making cocktails, they told me: I’m here just to see your tits move”. “You walk by with the tray and they let go of your hand, because they know you can’t hit them in the face,” says Teresa, 35. “I’ve been assaulted while serving at an open bar, and people have jumped over the bar after asking me questions all night while I was drunk,” says Ximena Soutelo, a 40-year-old waitress in Valencia.

This newspaper has interviewed many waiters for the series Precariousness on a platewhich this report is part of, and none of them say they have suffered a similar situation. All the aggressors in the episodes described by the waitresses are men.

Laura Selena, a member of the board of directors of the Federation of Young Women, says that waitresses “face situations of verbal and even physical harassment on a regular basis.” The association of which she is a member prepared the report Safe nights for all, from diagnosis to action. “They are treated like sexualized objects. Clients believe that they have a right to them as part of their leisure time,” says Selena. That feeling is precisely described by some of the waitresses interviewed, such as Ana: “They think that you are available to them, that they have some kind of access to you through which they have the right to try to get your attention or flirt with you constantly. That whole thing is Lolita for which you should be nice no matter what happens.”

Elisa echoes the same idea: “There is a stigma that if you are a woman and you work behind a bar, you are what they understand as an easy person. They dare to make you propositions that they would never make in other jobs. Because you are there, they assume that you are at their service and that you are already a certain way. In other jobs, they have never told me what I have heard behind a bar.” Selena believes that at the root of these behaviors are “the objectification and dehumanization of the patriarchal culture; it is a space (bars and clubs) that men feel belongs to them and in which women are something exotic for their use and enjoyment.”

At these moments Elisa says she feels “disgusted” and Ana, faced with “a tremendous disgust and injustice; you know that they are doing it to you because you are a woman.” “You don’t really know what to do,” continues Lucia Anna Zazzarino (33 years old), “and you feel terrible, you doubt yourself; you don’t know if you are exaggerating and you should let it go, and then you feel worse for it. It is very uncomfortable.” They also believe that this is accompanied by less professional respect than for their male colleagues. “When people say that a waiter has to be nice and they pay him to be nice, they always mean a waitress. I have never seen anyone say to a waiter that smile a bit“But they have told me that,” adds Sánchez.

What do bosses do?

In the face of these types of incidents, the response of the establishment’s managers is key. Hannah, a 34-year-old employee in a restaurant, has refused to serve certain tables that made her feel uncomfortable, without finding support from her bosses. “Sometimes they tell you that it’s your job and you have to do it. If the issue goes too far, they serve the table and that’s it. They minimize it.” Laura Galán, a 26-year-old waitress from Castellón, recalls a bad memory in this regard: “There was one time when a customer was shouting my name out loud in the middle of the room. He kept blowing me kisses and telling me to stop. Pretty, I’m here. I had a really bad time. Every time I went out to serve, everyone looked at me. I asked the manager not to go out anymore and I stayed in the kitchen.” In other words, the solution was to hide her, not to throw out the customer who was insulting her.

The specialist from the Young Women’s Federation believes that some employers “justify” this behaviour. She also recalls that sometimes sexualised uniforms are encouraged “to sell more”. “Being subjected to violence cannot be part of the job”, adds Selena. Other employees consulted have managed to obtain support from their companies, such as Sánchez: “I tell my boss about the situation, security is called and he is sent to the room or expelled. The solution is not to change your position and put someone else in, because the problem is still there.”

A nightlife venue in Pontevedra. Oscar Corral

Emilio Gallego, general secretary of the Hospitality Association of Spain, highlights that his organization has developed “Protocols against harassment at workwith recommendations for its implementation in companies”. He explains that they approach the problem from two perspectives: “On the one hand, in the generation of safe environments for customers, especially women. And a second perspective focused on the company, which allows it to know the guidelines for action in situations that may occur in its establishment”. He refers, in the case of sexual assault, to “knowing the recommendations for caring for the victim, first and foremost, and then communicating with the Police or Civil Guard, how to preserve evidence, delimit spaces, guard recordings…”. There are also several similar protocols specific to the autonomous community level.

Do not close alone

A common practice in the hospitality industry that illustrates the risk that waitresses face is that it is common for them not to close alone. That is, they are never the last ones in the establishment, without male colleagues next to them. “It has happened to me, that people wait until closing time because the place is empty. You feel intimidated, with a great feeling of vulnerability. If the typical dangerous customer is there, you feel real terror,” Teresa laments. She believes that accepting this premise, that it is better for women not to close alone because of the risk it entails, “is very bad, and I say this as a feminist.” She believes that with the bar full these situations are already “unpleasant,” but with the place empty “you fear for your safety.”

Beyond the episodes with a sexual connotation, these workers also face regular situations of violence. “Alcohol can get them out of control in a brutal way. You see drunken fights, the husband hitting the wife and having to call the police. It happens anywhere with alcohol, even in five-star hotels. It doesn’t just happen in nightclubs,” Sánchez laments.

Nerea Roca, a 33-year-old employee at a betting shop, has had her “hands raised.” “It’s horrible,” she continues, “because people come with a lot of problems and they make you feel bad. I’ve seen physical violence.” Before entering the premises where she works, the client is obliged to show their ID, “and if they don’t agree, they tell you shut up bitch”. On one occasion, a dissatisfied customer slashed the tyres on his car and broke a rear-view mirror. “Someone who has spent a lot of money might break a car, they go crazy. It’s not just the alcohol, there’s also the problem of drug use,” he says.

She and other waitresses interviewed insist on an idea that is supported by several scientific studies: these substances They are risk elevators that those who are already sexist perpetrate some degree of violence, but are not directly responsible. “The excuse of alcohol is not valid. Some behave no matter what they are like,” concludes Ana from Madrid. Elisa ends with a positive reflection: “I want to think that in recent years there has been a small change in mentality, that young people in general are more educated. And I think that women help each other a lot, a kind of sisterhood is created. We know that we have to support each other.”

