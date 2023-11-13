The Ministry of Defense called reports about the regrouping of the Russian Armed Forces in the Dnieper region a provocation

The message sent out about the “regrouping” of troops in the Dnieper region, allegedly on behalf of the press center of the Russian Ministry of Defense, is not true. The Ministry of Defense reported this to RBC when asked to comment on statements that appeared in the media.

The military department regarded such messages as a provocation. There is currently no information about the sender of the data on the regrouping of troops.

State news agencies published and then canceled news of the regrouping

On Monday, November 13, RIA Novosti and TASS, citing the Russian Ministry of Defense, reported that the commander of the joint group of forces agreed with the arguments of the command of the Dnepr group of forces and decided to transfer troops to more advantageous positions. The message indicated that after the regrouping, the troops would be located east of the Dnieper River. This decision was explained by the need to “free up some of the forces for an offensive in other directions.”

I have no comments Andrey KondrashovCEO of TASS

A few minutes later, the news was deleted from agency websites and social networks. Journalists did not explain the situation with the messages that appeared. TASS apologized to readers; according to the agency’s general director Andrei Kondrashov, the management is looking into the situation.

The Russian military disrupted the landing of the Ukrainian Armed Forces on the left bank of the Dnieper

On Saturday, November 11, it was reported that the Russian military thwarted an attempt to land soldiers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) on the left bank of the Dnieper and captured 11 Ukrainian soldiers. One of the servicemen said that their group was led into battle by commander Zolto Arsalanov. Seven Ukrainian fighters were captured during the battle, and four more surrendered “after running out of ammunition.”

The Russian military man also said that the battle was fast and difficult, and his colleagues worked clearly and harmoniously. Another fighter clarified that Arsalanov demonstrated calm and composure during the battle.