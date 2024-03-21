Not a week goes by without our political class giving us one more reason to be ashamed of them. I would say that the most dangerous thing about the sad spectacle that everyone puts on, particularly so many congressmen, is the possibility that we end up getting used to indignity and foolishness as a way of doing politics; but I can't say it, because the truth is more worrying and clearer: we are already used to it. And there they are, then, those congressmen of shame who engage in screaming in the Capitol as if they were in a brawl fight, and who should never have left their natural habitat: the sewers of the Internet. They believe they are in the virtual world of their videos and tweets, which are places – we agree on that – where those who do not insult or grope rudely or attack with words are left behind. But they are not there, but in the real world, a world where things happen that mark everyone's lives. They shouldn't be in Congress, but they are. And that's how it goes for us.

The most recent spectacle came to us courtesy of a YouTuber or influencer congressman (I don't know how the character in question is defined, and I don't care), who behaved during a motion of censure as if he were in a square demonstration or in a of those cheap fights from the cutler neighborhood that is Twitter. When a senator asked that the whole thing be conducted differently, and she spoke of respect and tranquility, she made the mistake of calling the influencer or YouTuber a mad dog. Yes, it was a mistake: in a second, she went down to the neighborhood where he grew up. The following was one of the most regrettable scenes I have seen lately, and gods know that regrettable scenes frequently come from the Colombian Congress: the YouTuber or influencer attacking the senator with his phone in his hand, to record his own hysterical screams and share them with the world. Immediately, another person – on the senator's side, we assume – approaches with his own cell phone, to record his own video and share it through his own channels, perhaps to denounce or record the man's atrabiliary behavior.

But what catches my attention about the whole scene is something that has nothing to do with the current fight, nor with the decorum that we can demand from a congressman of the republic (it is not known which of the two words is more worn out). , nor with the reason or unreason of the motion of censure. I am struck by the use of the telephone, which for me is the perfect metaphor for the degradation of our politics. From a sociological point of view, the phenomenon is very interesting. When he felt insulted, after insulting himself, the first thing the influencer or YouTuber did was make a video of the confrontation with the senator, undoubtedly out of the conviction that the most important thing was not what was happening: it was that they saw it. His Followers. The instinctive reaction of the schoolyard – from which he goes to take refuge with his family, with his bar, because someone is saying mean things to him – is fascinating, especially because it is an adult. And there's something about the whole scene that's definitely not adult, and that's perhaps the most annoying thing about the episode: the general infantilization.

And it's embarrassing. Very soon we will have to ask our congressmen, using Turbay's dictionary, to reduce infantilism to its fair proportions. Well, it is episodes like this that make it difficult for some of us – not all of us: many have already gotten used to it – to see these individuals as responsible adults. I don't know when they came to make the laws that govern us all, but we deserve it well. They got there because of votes, and that is a wonderful commentary on what matters to citizens; and we will have to accept that not only do we have the government we deserve, but also the Legislature. But receiving the votes does not come, apparently, with a minimum of dignity or respect for the position, even if it is a hypocritical respect. And that is serious, because democracy is a system of government that depends on a certain degree of hypocrisy. Nobody says in politics what they really think, or nobody used to say it, because the forms of democracy are (or were) what prevents us (or prevented us) from falling into degradation and rhetorical violence.

Allow me here a short digression on this topic of the importance of forms. We owe much of the deterioration of contemporary politics to Donald Trump, a fraudster with a gangster spirit, a sexual harasser, a textbook racist, a constitutional cheater and a compulsive liar; But perhaps his most damaging legacy, in the long term, is the conviction that has settled among his followers that Trump is genuine because he “says what he thinks” or “tells it like it is.” First of all, it is not true: Trump does not tell it like it is, but he says it like it is for a seventy-something, narcissistic, misogynistic and self-conscious teenager; and his followers maintain that they admire him for saying what he thinks, when in reality they admire him for thinking what he says: because it is the same thing that they think, and thus they see their own racism, their hatred, their prejudices and its repressed violence. End of digression.

In this Congress there is the same thing that there has always been: a minority of genuine public servants, democrats by vocation and committed citizens, who have to negotiate everything with a more or less venal, more or less corrupt, more or less political majority. But now there is a new ingredient for that minority, since their prudent voices and their decorous or simply dignified behavior are fatally drowned or sunk in the scandal of those who do not speak for Congress, not even for the news, but for the networks. For the networks, ridiculous videos are made of people jumping in front of the camera like kids to celebrate a political victory; For the networks, childish and shameful stagings are made, like those of the councilors who rode around their workplace on a motorcycle. (If they continue like this, they will become congressmen). The new congressmen have brought their customs and their disposition to the congress, contaminating with their indecency a place that is already fragile enough in that sense, and where the decent ones – and there are some – feel more alone every day.

Newsletter The analysis of current events and the best stories from Colombia, every week in your mailbox RECEIVE THE

As alone as they feel, according to what they tell me, the Twitter users who one day renounced the ethics of insult, disqualification, and shitty war. Many have closed their accounts and are now happy, but good congressmen cannot leave. And we count on them not to leave, because they would leave the entire patio in the hands of the frivolous, the childish, the irresponsible, the unworthy.

Parliamentarians, these people are called: and it would be something to laugh about if it weren't something to cry about.

Juan Gabriel Vasquez He is a writer.

Subscribe here to the EL PAÍS newsletter about Colombia and here to the channel on WhatsAppand receive all the information keys on current events in the country.

Subscribe to continue reading Read without limits

_