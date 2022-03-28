“It is difficult at the moment to say which car is the best performing. It will be a war of developments “. So the technical director of Red Bull Adrian Newey he commented on the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, experienced in the name of balance between Ferrari and Red Bull. 25 thousandths separated Sergio Perez and Charles Leclerc in qualifying on Saturday, 549 thousandths instead the gap between Max Verstappen and the Monegasque yesterday under the checkered flag.

It is true that a Safety Car and a Virtual Safety Car have compacted the group twice, but the impression is that the Ferrari F1-75 and the Red Bull RB18 would have remained very close to each other. The weekend in Jeddah arrived on Saturday took a clear direction. Red Bull has chosen to run with little rear wing, while the Ferrari confirmed the loaded set-up aiming like a Bahrain on less tire degradation in the race. With the medium compound this scenario occurred, but the same was not true for the hard compound, with Max Verstappen able to chase and attack Leclerc without suffering a particular deterioration in the performance of the white band tires.

Charles Leclerc used his inventiveness in defending Verstappen, but ultimately had to give in to the Dutchman. He would also have had a great chance to respond to the third to last lap, if the yellow flag displayed in the first sector due to the accident between Alexander Albon and Lance Stroll had not prevented the use of the DRS on the finish straight. As reported by the German newspaper Auto Motor und Sport the Ferrari team principal Mattia Binotto admitted that the choice to confirm the ‘loaded’ set-up on the Saturday before Qualifying did not pay off in the race: “Red Bull also started with a heavier set-up and then unloaded it on Saturday – said Binotto – but we remained with the same load level with which we had approached the weekend, but the deterioration of the tires in the race was not a factor”.