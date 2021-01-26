The application in Spain of the new WLTP emission measurement regulations will not have a real impact on drivers’ pockets, as it will only increase the monthly letter of the car by an average of 5 euros, according to data from Sumauto, specialist in vertical automotive portals. A conclusion that has been reached by analyzing the data for December and January of the supply available in the VN market, and taking as an example two best sellers, both compact SUVs: the Ford Puma and the Jeep Renegade.

Both in one and the other, the brands have maintained the conditions and financial quotas, so the rise derived from the application of the WLTP it would be between 5 and 7 euros per month.

Therefore, although Anfac estimates that the increase in the registration tax to adapt it to the emission regulations will entail a 5% increase in the sale price of half of the current offer from this month, the truth is that it is diluted in the financed fee. And it must be taken into account that in Spain finance 8 out of 10 purchase transactions (compared to 6 out of 10 in Europe) in periods normally of 4 or 5 years.

According to Sumauto, “the registration tax, which is a totally anachronistic tax, should be abolished, but the emission regulations should not dissuade the consumer from carrying out their purchase, because the real increase is acceptable for the pocket. Not payable per month 140 euros instead of 135 you can stop buying a vehicle».