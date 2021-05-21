The XIII edition of the Murcia Region Web Awards continues to search the internet for the best pages of companies, groups and individuals in the Autonomous Community. The registration period for new candidates closes this Sunday, and as is traditional, many participants are registering in the last few days, rushing the time to the maximum.

As usual, there are seven categories in which it is possible to sign up. The company websites group all those Murcian entities sites that are committed to quality and order in their content for the customer. From here we can detach the ‘online’ stores, which have their site as ‘e-commerce’ or those websites of companies established as of 2018, which can compete as ‘start-ups’. Associations and various groups can participate in the awards in their associative category, and individuals who maintain their own site or blogs can register as personal websites. In addition, since last year organizations, groups, NGOs, associations, foundations and initiatives in general with a vocation to serve the community and improve the quality of life of citizens have their section as social initiative websites.

The Web Awards are already a reference in the technology and internet sector of the Region of Murcia. All candidates have a descriptive file on the contest website, Premioswebmurcia.laverdad.es, which includes a link to the candidate’s site. The finalists will be published in LA VERDAD and laverdad.es and will be invited to the awards ceremony to be held in July, in which a presentation video of each one will be screened.

The XIII Web Awards are sponsored by the Autonomous Community of the Region of Murcia, the Murcia City Council, Gesa Mediación, HLA La Vega, Naturae Jerónimos III, Unidata and Fundación Mediterráneo. They also have the collaboration of ENAE and Timur.