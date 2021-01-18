The Community opens today the registration period for the first training courses of the School of Shepherds of the Region of Murcia that will begin to be taught next March in the Caracas district of Archivel.

A program designed by Cifea de Lorca staff, dependent on the Ministry of Water, Agriculture, Livestock, Fisheries and Environment, which coordinates training together with the School of Shepherds, and subsidized by measure 1 of the Rural Development Program 2014- 2020 of the Autonomous Community of Murcia.

In this way, the commitment of the regional government is fulfilled as announced by the counselor Antonio Luengo, who recently visited the headquarters of the School and held a working meeting with representatives of the National Association of Segureño Sheep Breeders (Ancos) and with the mayor of Caravaca de la Cruz, José Francisco García.

The first scheduled course is Ruminant Animal Welfare (sheep / goats), with a duration of 25 theoretical and practical hours, it will take place on March 1, 2, 8, 9, 15 and 16. Its objectives include the need to teach the benefits of using adequate procedures to manage the different livestock species of ruminants and instruct them on the legally established criteria, to improve animal welfare and the quality of the final product obtained from animals, within which mark the regulations.

In addition, it seeks to provide current legislative compliance to companies and personnel that handle animals in relation to animal welfare, as well as to facilitate training to adapt animal welfare to legislative requirements.

It must be remembered that the School of Shepherds has as general objectives the study and dissemination of the pastoral culture of the Segureña sheep breed within a framework of social, economic and environmental sustainability. Specific objectives include promoting and coordinating training actions, encouraging the diversification of this activity and the incorporation of young people and women, as well as highlighting pastoralism and the figure of the shepherd, in addition to differentiating quality products, obtaining technical data- economic, social and environmental of livestock farms, transfer, and disseminate results.

In April the course will be held on the productive and reproductive management of sheep / goats; in May on initiation to beekeeping; in June on traceability and records in livestock production; in July on goat sheep health; training will be given in September on the handling and application of biocides in livestock facilities; in October on animals and facilities; in November, feeding and ethology in sheep / goats; and finally in December on artisanal production of goat cheese.

Those interested in taking these courses should fill out a form with their data and send it by email to the CIFEA of Lorca (cifealorcaarm.es) or the School of Shepherds of the Region of Murcia. All information is available in the Training and Technology Transfer Service